New PCB in charge drops massive comment on India-Pakistan cricket ties | Cricket





The new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in charge Najam Sethi jumped straight into action by making clear his stance on the bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan. Sethi, who took charge of PCB on Thursday after Ramiz Raja was removed. Sethi has been appointed head of the 14-member committee that will be responsible for Pakistan’s cricket affairs for the next four months. “Governments in both countries should be consulted when it comes to bilateral and other cricket relations between Pakistan and India,” Sethi told reporters in Lahore. The BCCI and PCB have been in conflict ever since ACC Chairman and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said India will not travel to Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup and the tournament will be moved to a neutral venue. In sharp retaliation, Raja had threatened to withdraw from the ODI World Cup due to be held in India in the second half of 2023. Sethi, who served as chairman and CEO between 2013 and 2018 before stepping down after the Imran Khan-led government took charge in 2018, seemed unhappy with the announcement of Pakistan’s test squad for the home game against New Zealand by the old management. “I don’t know if changes in the squad are needed, we’ll see if new ideas are needed. It would have been better if the squad hadn’t been announced,” he said. The government issued a notice on Wednesday evening confirming the appointment of the management committee while removing Ramiz Raja, but incumbent chief selector Muhammad Wasim announced the selection for the NZ series. Sethi dropped clear hints that there would be changes in the board, including in cricket-related areas. I think we had done a good job in our four to five year tenure before I resigned. But what has happened in the past four years is for everyone to see, he said. Sethi also made it clear that the country’s prime minister wanted a revival of department teams and regional cricket associations. That is our number one priority to revitalize house cricket as the past four years have seen a terrible rise in unemployment and a starvation in cricket talent. The old system worked well for us and we got players from domestic cricket. Nowadays it seems we only get players from PSL, he said. (with PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

