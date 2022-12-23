Battle of the Brits: Dan Evans defeats Andy Murray as England win the title





Dan Evans rallied in the match’s tiebreaker to beat Andy Murray Dan Evans beat Andy Murray as England clinched the Battle of the British title with an 8-4 victory over Scotland. British runner-up Evans won 6-4 3-6 10-8 against the three-time Grand Slam champion, after England teammates Neal Skupski and Paul Jubb had earlier beaten Jamie Murray and Jonny O’Mara 6-4 5-7 10 -6 in previous doubles. Evans’ victory put England ahead 5-1 and just one win away from the exhibition title in Aberdeen, before Paul Jubb came on to beat Scotland’s Aidan McHugh 6-2 6-2. Although a dead rubber, the Murray brothers defeated Evans and Skupski 6-3 6-4 in the final game of the tournament, and what could be the last chance for Scottish fans to see them play together. “I sure hope it’s not the case, but we have to treat these moments like we might not get the chance again, because we kind of get along and you never know what’s around the corner,” said Andy Murray . “It’s been great all day two, I’m really proud of Jamie for the event he’s put on. “It meant a lot to both of us the way all the players showed up, competed well and went after it.” The Battle of the Brits was set up by Jamie Murray with the first edition during the Covid-19 lockdown, without spectators, at a time when regular tennis tours had been shut down. The 2021 edition was canceled at the time due to increasing corona cases. This year’s tournament saw four men’s singles and two men’s doubles played over two days at the P&J Arena in Aberdeen. Wednesday’s action then ended in a tie at 1-1 Andy Murray defeated Jack Draper, after Evans won the opening rubber for England against McHugh in 373rd. In Thursday’s rubbers, two points were awarded for wins in the afternoon session and three in the evening session, which began with Jubb’s singles victory.

