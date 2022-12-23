Full schedules for boys hockey tournaments after Christmas





Ronan O’Donnell is a big points catcher for Belmont Hill. (Dave Arnold) While the majority of the holiday tournaments in boys’ pre-hockey took place before Christmas, there are still a few after December 25. The action was excellent in the tournaments that took place December 15-18. You can see all the results of that by clicking or tapping here. The tournaments below will take place from December 28 to January 8. HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS: Groton/Lawrence | Flood-Marr | Kevin Mutch | AOF Christmas classic Here’s a full breakdown of each tournament’s schedule. 2022 Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament Played in Buffalo, NY Green Department:Nichols, Gilmour Academy, Millbrook School, Saint-Louis Academy Blue Division:Belmont Hill, Brewster Academy, Brunswick School, St Francis School Wednesday December 28, 2022 9 a.m. Nichols v Gilmour

11 a.m. Millbrook v Saint-Louis Academy

1 p.m. Belmont Hill vs. Brewster

3 p.m. Brunswick vs. Saint Francis

6pm Millbrook v Nichols

8 p.m. Academy Saint-Louis vs. Gilmour Thursday, December 29, 2022 9 a.m. Belmont Hill vs. Brunswick

11 a.m. Brewster vs. Saint Francis

1pm Gilmour v Millbrook

3 p.m. Nichols vs. Academy Saint-Louis

6 p.m. St. Francis vs. Belmont Hill

8 p.m. Brunswick vs. Brewster Friday December 30, 2022 08.00 Teams in fourth place

10 a.m. Third place teams

12:00 Second place teams

2:30 p.m. Championship match 2022 North Yarmouth Academy Holiday Faceoff All games played at North Yarmouth Academy’s Travis Roy Arena Thursday, December 29, 2022 1 p.m. Berwick vs. North Yarmouth Academy

3:30 PM BB&N vs. Roxbury Latin Friday December 30, 2022 9 a.m. BB&N vs. North Yarmouth Academy

11 a.m. Roxbury Latin vs. Berwick

3 p.m. Berwick vs. BB&N

5 p.m. Roxbury Latin vs. North Yarmouth Academy (at Bowdoin College) Nobles-St. Sebastian’s New Year’s Showcase Friday December 30, 2022(Played at St. Sebastian’s) 11 a.m. Berkshire vs. St Sebastian’s

1:15 PM Nobles vs. Williston Northampton Saturday December 31, 2022(Played at Noble & Greenough) 12 p.m. Berkshire vs. Nobles

2:15 p.m. St. Sebastian vs. Williston Northampton Edward G. Watkins New Year Invitation All games played at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Massachusetts. Thursday, December 29, 2022 11 a.m. Lawrence vs. New Hampton Game 1

1:10 PM Cushing vs. Canterbury match 2

3:20 p.m. Stanstead vs. Governor’s Game 3

5:30 PM Dexter vs. Thayer Game 4 Friday December 30, 2022 11 a.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Game 5

1:10 PM Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 Game 6

15:20 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 Game 7

5:30 PM Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 Game 8 Saturday December 31, 2022 9am Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 Game 9

11:10 a.m. Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 Game 10

1:20 PM Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 Third game

3:30 PM Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 Championship 2023 Joshua H. Weeks Tournament Played at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts.

* means the game is played at the Gallo Ice Arena in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. Monday, January 2, 2023 9 a.m. St. Paul’s vs. St George’s Game 1

9 a.m. Pomfret vs. Milton Academy Game 2*

11 a.m. Tabor vs. Kent’s Hill Game 3

11 a.m. Proctor vs. Winchendon Game 4*

2 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Game 5

4:00 PM Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 Game 6

6 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 Game 7

8 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 Game 8 Tuesday, January 3, 2023 9am Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 Game 9

11 a.m. Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 Game 10

1:00 PM Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 Game 11

3 p.m. Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 Championship 2023 True Hockey Prep Cup Played at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts. Friday, January 6, 2023 10 a.m. Dexter vs. Northwood (Gallant Arena) Game 1

12:00 St. Andrew’s College vs. Nichols (Lawler Rink) Game 2

12:30 p.m. Culver vs. Kimball Union (Gallant Arena) Game 3

2:30 p.m. Mount Saint Charles vs. Frederick Gunn (Lawler Rink) Game 4 Saturday, January 7, 2023 12 noon Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (Lawler Rink) Game 5

2:30 PM Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (Lawler Rink) Game 6

10 a.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Gallant Arena) Game 7

12:30 pm Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (Gallant Arena) Game 8 Sunday, January 8, 2023 9am Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (Gallant Arena)

09:45 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (Lawler Rink)

11:30 a.m. Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (Gallant Arena)

12:30 PM Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (Lawler Rink) Championship

