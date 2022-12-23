Molade Okoya-Thomas Championships, Asoju Oba Cup, on December 27





The 54th Asoju Oba Table Tennis Cup, now renamed the Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championships, kicks off December 27 at Teslim Balogun Stadium. Speaking at a press conference to announce plans for this year’s championships, Deji Okoya-Thomas said the decision was made by the family to rename the tournament after the promoter. The family decided to name the tournament after the initiator because the previous name was a title given to him when he was alive and since his passing the title has been given to someone else so it is pertinent that the family use his name for the tournament. , which has stood as the longest-running sports league in Nigerhe said. According to him, the annual organization of the tournament is a fulfillment of the wish of the initiator. He thanked God that they could fulfill his wish. We can’t help but recognize the impact the tournament has had on the fortunes of the sport in the country. Some of his products have become world stars. An obvious example is Olajide Omotayo, who has become an integral part of the national team and champion of the 2019 African Games. Most recent are the exploits of teen sensation Matthew Kuti, who made an impression during his first appearance with the African Youth in Tunisiawhile his performance in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth candidate in Cairo, Egyptwhere he the U. The U-11 and U-13 titles are a confirmation of the impact the tournament has had on the players,” he said. On the event category for this year, he said: Given the time available, only the senior category will be at stake. We have singles, doubles and mixed doubles for men and women. Para table tennis is also participating for the eighth time this year. There will also be competition for the individual manager event, just like for the individual coach event. Also speaking of the match, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSCSports Development Director Kolawole Moses said the state will continue to support the tournament as it has helped discover talent for the state and the country at large. International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Vice President Wahid Oshodi praised the Okoya-Thomas family for putting their trust in the tournament while hoping for more stars to come. The tournament will take place December 27-30 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium. https://nnn.ng/naira-black-market-exchange-rate-today/

