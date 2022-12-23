Sports
NMSU Aggies withstood numerous A&T Aggies rallies to win
EL PASO, TEXAS Crazy. Crazy. Crazy. The battle of the Aggies turned into a crazy consolation game on Thursday during the closing day of the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. Nevertheless, the New Mexico State University Aggies emerged victorious from the wild over the North Carolina A&T Aggies, 85-76 at the Haskins Center.
Senior Demetric Horton led the Aggies with 23 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range. Horton earned all tournament honors after posting a combined 37 points, 10 rebounds and four steals on 13-for-22 shooting from the field and 8-for-13 shooting from 3-point range in two games.
“He plays great and has always been a permanent fixture for us,” said the interim coach of A&T Phillip Shumpert. “Whether we need shooting, rebounds or assists, he can provide it. He’s a really versatile player. He had a great swing during this 12-day road trip.”
But it would take Horton and strong 3-point shooting from the sophomore guard Comb Woodssenior striker Jeremy Robinson and youth watch Mark Watson to overcome a 23-3 hole the NCATAggies found themselves in after the first 6 minutes of the game.
At 10:12 in the first half, a Horton 3-pointer had left the Aggies behind nine times, 25–16. Four minutes later, Woods scored a three to cut NMSU’s lead to 29–26. An NMSU offensive error led to a Robinson bucket to take the Aggies to within one at 29–28.
But NMSU found its rhythm again and orchestrated a 10-1 run highlighted by two Kyle Feit 3-pointers to cut NMSU’s lead to double digits at 39-29 with 3:10 remaining in the first half. NMSU maintained that margin as they entered the locker room at halftime with a 46-36 lead.
NMSU extended its lead in the first three minutes of the second half as Marchelus Avery’s layup gave the NMSU Aggies a 52-39 lead. But the Aggies brought the madness back into the game by rallying again.
Threes from Horton and Robinson cut the deficit to seven before Woods hit two free throws to put A&T within five with 15 minutes remaining. Two minutes later, one Kyle Duke layup cut NMSU’s lead to two at 53-51. After Doctor Bradley’s three-point play pushed NMSU’s lead to five, Watson scored five consecutive points on a three-pointer and two free throws to tie the game at 56 with 12:19 left.
“It tells me a lot about their toughness,” Shumpert said of the Aggies’ multiple comebacks. “They started a big run early. I took my starters out and put my bench in, and the bench kind of sparked a little bit. Then I put my starters back in and they fought. Throughout this long road trip guys have been fighting, and Even though we didn’t win, the boys put in a good effort for 40 minutes.”
But the game wasn’t done like crazy. NMSU responded strongly with an 11-0 run to increase the lead to 67-56 before A&T rallied again. A Horton 3-pointer led to a 9-0 A&T run. Feit ended that spurt with a 3-pointer, followed by Issa Muhammad’s layup to give NMSU a 72-65 lead with 6:37 left.
sophomore Dear Betty appeared to start another A&T run with a 3-pointer to make it 72-68. But the NCATAggies couldn’t get any closer in the final 5 minutes of the game.
A&T lost its third straight and fell to 5-8. Watson came in with 20 points on 3-for-8 shooting from three. Robinson had 13 points and six rebounds, and Woods finished with 13 points on 3-for-10 shooting from three. The Aggies went 15-for-37 out of three as a team. Avery and Xavier Pinson each had 20 points for NMSU.
A&T will turn its attention to playing a conference opener at its third different conference in three years as they travel to Boston to play Northeast on December 29 at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re back 0-0 now that non-conference is over. We need to get ready for Northeastern. We’ll still be on the road, putting us on the road all December. Thankfully, this 12-day road trip has them on the put to the test to go out and try to get a W against Northeastern.
