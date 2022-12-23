WDCA president wants cricket facilities

2022 West Demerara Cricket Association Rating

By Sean Devers

Twenty-six-year-old national wicket-keeper/batsman Kemol Savory was the outstanding player for the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) for 2022.

Savory, who plays for West Demerara Police, has two fifties in nine regional 50-over matches, hitting 189 against Cornelia Ida before scoring 120 against Windsor Forest in the Odyssey Tours 50-Over Competition.

Savory, who also competes in GCA cricket for the police force, was on national duty and has only been available for two matches so far.

Windsor Forest captain Aditya Kadarnauth has scored 156 runs including 102 against Leonora and has also taken eight wickets to date

Ushardave Balgobin made an unbeaten 105 for CI against Windsor Forest, while Zeeburg’s Ricardo Poloram, rated the most combative batsman in West Demerara, hit 96 against Leonora. Malcolm Hubbard and Renaldo Renee scored 50 twice.

Off spinner Anil Sookdeo is the leading wicket taker so far with 12 wickets from two matches in the tournament, which attracted 12 teams.

On November 11, the Royalty Vibes Sound System T20 Tournament was launched in which 16 teams will participate.

New WDCA President Troy Khan revealed what is happening with West Side Cricket.

Well, I can only speak from when we took over on March 2, 2022. Honestly, West Demeraras’ main challenge right now is the infrastructure and terrain.

To date there is no proper complete cricket facility between the boundaries of Meten-Meer-Zorg, west coast to Wales in the West Bank of Demerara,

Perhaps this is why some of our players conduct their trade in the city of Khan.

I know that the government has improved some of these areas, but much more needs to be done, not just in terms of erecting a building.

It is very expensive for clubs to pay almost everything to play a match, from mowing the ground to preparing the pitch, and this has been happening for years, said Khan, who played for the Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club, the club where he grew up.

I think in nine months we achieved 85 per cent of what we wanted to achieve and that was to have cricket played at the Under-15, U-17 and U-19 levels.

Our senior tournament, which is almost in the semi-finals, is the best I’ve experienced since the days of Seeram and Asgarally.

We have about five batters who have already scored hundreds and quite a few bowlers are doing very well with the ball.

But most enjoyable was having our Under-15 captain Pameshwar Ram in Demerara team and our Under-17 captain Nityanand Mathura in Guyana team. Sachin Balgobin was also in the Guyana Under-19 squad, added Khan, who represented the West Demerara Under-19 and Senior levels.

In August, the GCB made a significant donation of cricket equipment to the WDCA and Khan said WDCA was happy with the donation.

We believe it will greatly help us to effectively run our coaching education program. Player equipment is required and a number of players now have the freedom to use the equipment and explore the level of skills they possess in the game. explained Khan, who played first-class cricket for Georgetown police from 1991 to 2001.

There is a lot we want to do in 2023. Our focus is to get the school cricket program up and running again and it is very important that our First Division teams can compete with the other teams there.