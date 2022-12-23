UNI Football announce signatories for 2023 roster

CEDARFALLS, Iowa — UNI Football has announced the signing of 21 student-athletes for the 2023 roster from early signing day on Wednesday.

“I’m excited about this year’s incoming recruiting class,” said head football coach Mark Farley . “We really wanted to work on the future of UNI football by taking on as many freshmen as we do, building the program as UNI football has been doing for years by taking players out of high school and developing them over the years and making them five-star players.”

The early signing class of 2023 includes 19 high school signers and 2 transfer students representing 9 different states, with 8 players hailing from Iowa. UNI picked up 5 linebackers, 4 offensive and defensive linemen, 3 defensive backs, 2 wide receivers, a quarterback, a defensive end, and a tight end.

2023 UNI signatories

Braylon Kammrad, QB, 6-1, 189, Council Bluffs, Iowa | Lewis Central HS

One of Iowa’s most prolific high school passers, Braylon Kammrad threw for more than 6,400 passing yards, including a school-record 3,069 yards as a senior at Lewis Central High School. Kammrad led Lewis Central to a Class 4A state championship in 2021 and a runner-up finish in 2022 playing for his father Justin Kammrad.

Lance Berends, DL, 6-3, 244, Hartley, Iowa | Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn HS

A physical pass rusher from Hartley, Iowa, Berends helped his team to the first round of the high school playoffs during the 2022 season with a total of 41 tackles, including 32 solo stops. He also scored 10 tackles for loss and 5 sacks in his senior season. During his high school career, Berends totaled 98.5 tackles, 84 solo tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 7 sacks.

Caleb Cline, OL, 6-3, 240, Spencer, Iowa | Spencer HS

Cline, a northwest Iowa physical offensive lineman, helped lead the charge in Spencer winning a Class 4A district championship. With Cline on the line, the Tigers ran for 2,714 yards and 36 touchdowns his senior year. A solid addition to the Panther lineup, Cline was selected to compete in the River Battle Bowl, a game featuring high school students from Iowa and Nebraska.

Luke Reth, OL, 6-3, 245, Manchester, Iowa | West Delaware HS

A tough, physical blocker up front, Reth helped lead West Delaware to three state playoff appearances, including a run to the quarterfinals in 2020. Named a First Team All-State lineman, Reth has experience playing on both the offensive and the defensive sides of the ball.

Anthony Isley, DB, 6-0, 187, Mediapolis, Iowa | Middle School Mediapolis

A versatile athlete on both sides of the ball, Isley helped Mediapolis to a Class 1A playoff berth in 2022 as both a defensive back and a running back. Named the All-District Most Valuable Player in his final season, Isley helped the Bulldogs to an 8–2 record and a first-round postseason victory over Central Decatur.

Zach Mehmert, DL, 6-5, 240, Cresco, Iowa | Crestwood HS

A multisport athlete at Crestwood High School, Mehmert was a team captain for the Cadets in 2022 and earned Academic All-State recognition. He was also the recipient of both the blue collar and sportsmanship award for the 2022 season. Mehmert placed sixth in the shot put at last spring’s track and field championships, and is a leader with FCA and a silver cord volunteer.

Bradley Vislisel, DL, 6-3, 230, Mount Vernon, Iowa | Put on Vernon HS

The Mount Vernon native earned First Team All-State IPSWA/IFCA, Des Moines Register All-District, First Team All-District, Cedar Rapids Gazette All-Area and team defensive MVP honors along with Academic All-District honors. During his senior season, Vislisel set school records in sacks and tackles for loss with 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He also scored 15 solo tackles with 3 pass deflections and a forced fumble in his senior campaign.

Tyson Cooreman, pound, 6-3, 205, Randolph, Minn. | Randolph HS

Cooreman scored 50 tackles his senior season, including 30 solo stops and 26 assisted tackles in 10 games. The senior captain also picked up a few tackles for losses along with 3 sacks and a fumble to recover. On offense, Cooreman totaled 808 yards on offense, rushed for 354 yards on 57 carries, and had 454 yards while hauling in 37 receptions. On the special teams, Cooreman returned 14 punts for a total of 182 yards. Cooreman earned All-District and Academic All-District honors and was selected to the Minnesota High School All-Star Team after his senior season.

Magnus Wright, DL, 6-3, 290, Champlin, mins | Champlin Park HS

A multi-award-winning lineman on both offense and defense, Wright was awarded All-District, All-Conference, Star stand All-Metro Second Team honors as a senior, as well as being named offensive and defensive lineman of the year at Champlin Park High School in the Twin Cities area. Wright was also voted the team’s MVP by his peers.

Jackson Stortz, OL, 6-4, 245, Hartford, Wisc. | Hartford Union HS

Stortz, one of the top offensive linemen in the region, was named Wisconsin state offensive lineman of the year at Hartford Union High School. Stortz was also a First Team All-State Offensive Lineman, was named First Team All-Region, and a finalist for the Joe Thomas Award, given to the state’s top offensive lineman.

Carsten Bluhm, TE, 6-5, 220, Lincoln, Neb. | Lincoln Southeast HS

Bluhm, an All-State pass catcher and blocker, recorded 181 receiving yards with one touchdown and a fumble recovery as a senior at Lincoln Southeast High School. A National Honor Society and honor roll student, Bluhm helped Lincoln lead Southwest to the state playoffs three times, including a conference and city championship.

Brogan Ling, LB, 6-2, 198, Lincoln, Neb. | Lincoln southwest HS

Brogan Ling recorded a total of 88 tackles during his senior season at Lincoln Southwest High School in Nebraska with 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble to recover. Ling, an All-City and All-State linebacker, is also a three-time honor roll student.

Sam Reddinger, pound, 6-1, 200, Morris, Ill. | Morris HS

Reddinger, a central Illinois linebacker, was a Class 5A All-State selection during his senior season at Morris High School, where he recorded a total of 115 tackles and 6 sacks. He also forced three fumbles and contributed to special teams in 2022 with a pair of blocked kicks.

Grant Larkin, WR, 6-0, 180, Naperville, Illinois | Nequa Valley HS

A wide receiver from the Chicagoland area, Larkin was team captain, First Team All-Conference and First Team All-Area pass catcher as a three-year starter at Nequa Valley High School in Illinois. Larkin recorded 53 catches for 896 yards and 8 touchdowns as a senior, joining teammate Cole Dutkovich in this year’s signing class.

Cole Dutkovich, LB, 6-2, 210, Naperville, Illinois | Nequa Valley HS

An inside linebacker from the Chicagoland area, Dutkovich was a First Team Class 8A defenseman his senior year at Nequa Valley High School. A District Defensive Player of the Year, Naperville Sun Player of the Year and two-time captain, Dutkovich scored a total of 127 tackles in 2022 with 5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

Alonzo Morgan III, DB, 6-3, 205, Leawood, Kan. | Blue Valley North HS

A multi-position defenseman from Kansas, Morgan recorded a total of 75 tackles during his senior season at Blue Valley North High School in Leawood, Kan., along with 2 forced fumbles and an interception. Morgan also earned All-State recognition in Class 6A as a junior.

Jaiden Ellis-Lahey, WR, 6-3, 205, Bethlehem, Penn. | Bethlehem Catholic HS

Ellis-Lahey caught 39 passes for 520 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior at Bethlehem Catholic High School in eastern Pennsylvania. Under head coach Kyle Haas, Ellis-Lahey’s offensive skills helped Bethlehem Catholic reach the state’s Class 4A playoffs in 2022.

Jonathan Cabral-Martin, DB, 5-10, 190, Lynbrook, NY | Central State of Connecticut

Cabral-Martin featured in 22 games at Central Connecticut State during his two years in the Northeast and earned All-NEC Second Team honors last season. He recorded a total of 114 tackles, including 67 in 2022 for the Blue Devils, while also interrupting 6 passes and forcing 2 fumbles. Cabral-Martin served as a high school defensive captain at East Coast Prep and was an All-County defenseman at Lynbrook High School in New York.

Josh Volk, OL, 6-4, 308, Cedar Rapids, Iowa | Iowa

Transfer from University of Iowa Josh Volk joins the UNI offensive line after two seasons on the Hawkeyes roster. Volk played in two games against Kent State and Purdue in 2021, and was named to the Dean’s List in the spring of 2021. He was also named as a 2021 member of the Academic All-Big Ten Team. Volk was a three-year letterman and two-time all-state lineman with Cedar Rapids Xavier, where he helped the Saints compile a 43–2 record with two state championships during his four seasons in high school.

Malik Stewart, LB, 6-5, 240, El Golden, Kan. | Butler community college

Stewart recorded 12 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his lone season at Butler Community College at Kansas, as well as a tipped pass that led to an interception. The 6-5, 240-pound linebacker is known for his speed and physical presence on the rim.

Andre Morris Jr., DE, 6-4, 285, Tampa, Florida | Jesuit HS

Morris wrote three seasons of football at Florida’s Jesuit High School and helped lead his team to a 2021 state championship as team captain. He recorded 29 tackles for loss with 3 sacks during his senior season in 2022. Known for his strength and physical abilities, Morris caught the eye of recruiters with a 425-pound squat in the weight room.