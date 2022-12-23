Nick Kyrgios retirement, Grand Slam record, Australian Open, World Tennis League, news

Nick Kyrgios has opened up about retirement plans should he win a Grand Slam and has admitted frankly ahead of next month’s Australian Open.

Speak against Eurosportwhile in action in Dubai at the World Tennis League, Kyrgios spoke openly about a variety of topics, including the struggle to constantly be away from home.

First, however, he was asked about comments made earlier in the week, in which he jokingly claimed he hoped to win a Grand Slam and then retire.

While it’s sometimes hard to tell if Kyrgios is serious, in this case the Australian said honestly that if he won a Slam, he would probably make time for his career.

Nick Kyrgios said he would honestly consider retiring if he wins a Grand Slam. (Photo by François Nel/Getty Images)

Mainly because he’s also from Australia, there’s just so much travelling, so much time away from family, so much time away from friends, he said. Eurosport.

You just miss family milestones, you just don’t really have a normal life.

It’s a problem that Kyrgios said he and other Australian players have been forced to deal with for most of their careers, adding that the lifestyle can be quite powerful.

It’s easy for a European or American player to lose or win a tournament, then fly back home for five hours and spend a week there before the next event, he said.

While as an Australian you spend travel blocks of four to seven months. Honestly, I don’t think it’s healthy. No other real athlete in the world does that, in any sport. Doing it alone for seven months.

People are like, why are you complaining about it or something? It’s not what they think. You live out of a suitcase, in hotels, it’s not like you’re on vacation. You have to go to tennis courts, work out; the lifestyle is quite powerful.

Winning only makes it harder for Kyrgios, who admitted that the stress and pressure of having to live up to higher expectations both on and off the pitch can sometimes get to him.

But the 27-year-old also said with experience that he has grown to handle that side of the sport a lot better.

Still, Kyrgios will be in the spotlight next month more than ever at Melbourne Park as he battles for his first Grand Slam singles title.

Kyrgios has previously admitted that the pressure to live up to his potential at the Australian Open has been challenging and will only get harder next year with the other star attraction, Ash Barty, out of the picture.

I’m actually preparing for an exhausting few weeks to be honest, Kyrgios said Eurosport.

But I just have to internalize it and think to myself it’s just another tournament. It is clear that it is much more than just a tournament for many other people around me.

For me, I’m the one who plays, so I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself. I’m only human after all, so I can’t handle too much. I have about three weeks from now to get my body in order, get my game right and feel good about it.

Nick Kyrgios got a lot out of doubles with friend Thanasi Kokkinakis. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

I know I have about a month and a half after that where I’ll be home for Indian Wells; After that I don’t play anymore. That’s really what I’m looking forward to.

I’m not even looking forward to AO, I’m just looking forward to it, I kind of want it to be over. Because I know how stressful it is for me personally to be in the spotlight. Just everything, even my days off are stressful. I’m probably playing doubles. I’m really waiting for it all to be over.

There’s a little bit of excitement, but it’s probably 95 percent stress, 5 percent excitement to be honest.