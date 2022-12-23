Men’s tennis begins spring season January 14





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s tennis program announced its Spring 2023 schedule on Thursday, which begins Jan. 14 at Oklahoma State and features eight home games played at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. The Vaqueros will play three games at Oklahoma State (OSU) to open the season, starting with a doubleheader against the OSU Cowboys on January 14 and a game against Oral Roberts on January 16. 18 against St. Mary’s. The Vaqueros head to Dallas to face UT Tyler and SMU on January 21, before returning to the Orville Cox Tennis Center for a January 27 game against Lamar. UTRGV kicks off in February in Lafayette, LA, and competes in the Louisiana Winter Classic February 3-4. The Vaqueros play at Texas Tech on February 12 before returning home for games against Incarnate Word and Prairie View A&M on February 17 and 24, respectively. They close out February at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) in the first game of the South Texas Showdown presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union. UTRGV will host BYU on March 3 and TAMUCC on March 5. Then the Vaqueros head to California for a March 10-15 spring break trip that includes three games at UC Davis’ Golden State Invitational, one game at Hope International and one game at UC Irvine. The Vaqueros will play only Western Athletic Conference (WAC) games in April, which begin April 2 at UT Arlington. Seattle U and Grand Canyon. The 2023 WAC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Tournament will take place April 27-29 at the UTA Tennis Center in Arlington. Qualified teams and student-athletes advance to the NCAA First and Second Rounds to be played May 5-7 at 16 venues to be determined, the NCAA Super Regionals scheduled for May 12-13 at eight venues to be determined, and the NCAA championships scheduled for May 17-27 at the USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) in Orlando, Fla. “We’ve put together a great spring schedule, prioritizing finding great programs across the country that will help us prepare for the conference,” said UTRGV men’s tennis head coach Nathan Robinson said. “Our goal is to give our team plenty of opportunities against ranked teams and players and lots and lots of opportunities to challenge ourselves. Oklahoma State, SMU, UC Irvine, and Texas Tech are all programs that are proven winners, and we need to be at our best are for them. Our whole schedule is tough, that’s the idea that we believe in. The team wants to be challenged week in, week out. We built in a great journey over spring break to play five games in California. It’s a great opportunity for them.us to play some teams from our region to help others see who the Vaqueros are. “Our conference will be fun this year and we expect to compete well,” he added. “Our guys have set goals and I feel like we’re in a good place going into January. Make sure you come out and support us. We can’t wait to see all our loyal fans. Vs up! “ Spring program 2023 Date Opponent Time (CT) Place January 1/14 Oklahoma state 1 o’clock in the afternoon Stillwater, Oklahoma. 1/14 Oklahoma state 5 p.m Stillwater, Oklahoma. 1/16 Oral Roberts 10 hours Stillwater, Oklahoma. 1/18 St Mary 1 o’clock in the afternoon Orville Cox tennis center 21/1 UT Tyler 9 o’clock Dallas 21/1 SMU 1 o’clock in the afternoon Dallas 1/27 Lamar 10 hours Orville Cox tennis center February 2/3-4 Louisiana Winter Classic All day Lafayette, La. 2/12 Texas Tech 10 hours Lubbock 2/17 Incarnate Word 11 hours Orville Cox tennis center 2/24 Prairie view A&M To be determined Orville Cox tennis center 2/25 Texas A&M Corpus Christi 12 o’clock Body of Christ March 3/3 BYU To be determined Orville Cox tennis center 3/5 Texas A&M Corpus Christi 3 p.m Orville Cox tennis center 3/10-11 Golden State Invitation All day Davis, California 3/14 Hope international 12 o’clock Fullerton, California 3/15 U.C. Irvine 11 hours Irvine, California April 4/2 UT Arlington* To be determined Arlington 4/6 State of New Mexico* To be determined Orville Cox tennis center 4/8 Abilene Christian* 10 hours Orville Cox tennis center 4/14 Seattle U* 9:30 in the morning seattle, wash. 4/16 Grand Canyon* 10 hours Phoenix, Arizona. 4/27-29 WAC Championships To be determined Arlington Be able to 5/5-7 NCAA first and second rounds To be determined To be determined 5/12-13 NCAA Super Regionals To be determined To be determined 5/17-27 NCAA Championships To be determined Orlando, Fla. *Indicates conference match Support UTRGV Men’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

