Sports
Sydney Thunder terminates contract of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Big Bash League, Cricket Australia Integrity Unit investigation
The Sydney Thunder have terminated Fazalhaq Farooqi’s contract with immediate effect following an investigation by the Cricket Australia Integrity Unit.
Breaking news Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was such a star for the Thunder during the first four games of the Big Bash, has been released from his contract effective immediately, Fox Sports News reporter Drew Jones said on Fox Cricket.
This harks back to an incident last Thursday. They have not specified exactly what happened, but Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct Commissioner ruled that he had breached Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct.
He has been released from his contract with immediate effect, so only four games left.
Here are some quotes from Lee Germon, CEO of Cricket NSW: Fazalhaq Farooqi’s behavior is outside our values. It was stipulated that his contract would be terminated. Our focus is now on providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident.
In accordance with the terms of the Integrity Unit’s investigation, no further comment will be made and there is no word yet on a possible replacement.
Cricket Australia released a brief statement regarding the contract termination.
Sydney Thunder has terminated Fazalhaq Farooqi’s contract, a move supported by Cricket Australia, CA released in a statement.
The club referred a matter that occurred last Thursday to Cricket Australia’s Integrity Unit for investigation. After that investigation and a subsequent hearing and ruling by a CA Conduct Commissioner, the Thunder decided to terminate the player’s contract.
The details of this matter are confidential and no further comment will be made.
Farooqi played three more games for the Thunder between the incident and today’s announcement that his contract would be terminated.
Last Friday, the day after the incident, the Thunder made headlines worldwide when they were bowled out for 15 by the Adelaide Strikers, with Farooqi contributing one and being the batsman not struck out as the innings ended in the sixth over. He had previously won 3-20 with the ball.
Farooqi then went wicketless against both the Melbourne Renegades and in a rematch with the Strikers.
The Afghan was snapped up by the Thunder after impressing with his performance in Australia at the T20 World Cup.
He was signed to a nine-game deal as a replacement for the Thunders’ top pick David Willey, who withdrew from the tournament in mid-November.
