



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER 2022

MEN’S TENNIS | @OregonMTennis

COMMUNICATION CONTACT: Will Patterson ([email protected]) Men’s Tennis Announces 2023 Schedule EUGENE, Ore. Head coach Nils Schyllander and the Oregon men’s tennis team today announced the 2023 schedule, which begins January 20 with a home game against Utah State. Notes tennis schedule men 2023 Jan. 20: home opener

February 17: Oregon receives rivals Washington

March 24: Pac-12 home opener vs. Utah

April 21 and 23: Last home weekend of the season; Cal and Stanford Oregon kicks off the season with a mathcup vs. Utah State, before heading to Columbus, Ohio for the ITA Kickoff. The Ducks return home to begin February with games against Santa Clara on the third and Pacific on the fifth. Rivals Washington will face Eugene on February 17 in a non-conference game. March kicks off with the ASU Invite in Tempe, Ariz. ASU, Memphis, Tulane, Texas Tech, Drake, Michigan State and Liberty will all participate. A home weekend vs. Texas Tech and BYU wrap up nonconference game for Oregon. Utah is the only home conference game for the Ducks in March before they head to Washington. Oregon remains on the road for much of April, with weekends vs. Arizona and Arizona State, as well as UCLA and USC. The last home weekend of the season is April 21-23 when Cal and Stanford will visit Eugene. Oregon’s best doubles team of Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele look to continue a steep decline where they went 9-3 and entered the season in 11th placee in the country. The pair went 19-9 last season, winning 15 or more singles matches each. Charlton led the team with a 21-11 record, Vandecasteele recording 16 wins. Returners Jesper Klov-Nilsson (22-12), Ivailo Keremedchiev (15-10) and Luke Vandecasteele (16-14) looks set to build on strong 2022 campaigns. The Ducks added exciting talent to fill out the roster. freshman Vlad Breazu had a strong fall, as did transfer RayLo both of which are expected to have an immediate impact.

