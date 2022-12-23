Inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Series tournament in India takes place in Goa





The rights to host the first World Table Tennis (WTT) tournament in India have been awarded to Panaji, the capital of Goa. The main WTT Star Contender Goa 2023 will take place at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium at Goa University Campus from February 27 to March 5.

At a press conference held here, Shri said. Rohan Khaunte, the Hon. Goa Government Minister of Tourism has issued a statement in this regard. The competition is organized by Stupa Analytics, a well-known and locally based sports analytics company, with strong support from the Government of Goa. Mr. Matt Pound, the General Manager of WTT, Dr. Geeta Nagvenkar, the executive director of the Sports Authority of Goa, Ms. Megha Gambhir, the co-founder and CEO of Stupa Analytics, and Mr. Deepak Malik, the co-founder and chief sports officer of Stupa Analytics were also present. Rohan Khaunte, the Hon. Tourism Minister of the Goa Government spoke at the ceremony and stated, “Goa is the country’s leading tourism destination and I am thrilled to welcome WTT to our shores as they announce WTT Contenders Goa 2023 as the first event of the WTT calendar. We are pleased that Goa has been chosen to host a WTT event for the very first time in India. We have positioned ourselves as a top sports state by hosting various international sports events and will continue to do so to develop and promote sports to to make India a sporting nation”. The four Grand, Smashes are the ultimate reward in the WTT Series, the official professional table tennis series. The best players in the world compete against each other in various category tournaments throughout the year. The six Star Contender tournaments feature 48 male and female participants in their separate main singles events. Only the top 30 players in the world rankings, four of whom must be in the top 20, are allowed to participate. Matt Pound, Managing Director of WTT, commented on the opening of WTT Star Contender Goa by saying, “WTT is delighted to be coming to Goa to host the first ever WTT event in India. The WTT Star Contender in Goa will be the new brand of table tennis to the Indian people, and we believe this will be the first of many WTT events in India, we look forward to working closely with the Government of Goa and Stupa Analytics to make this event a great success and develop table tennis in India together, also in partnership with TTFI. The world’s best table tennis players will love coming to Goa and together we will make history”. A 16-team doubles main draw and an 8-team mixed doubles main draw are also features of Star Contender tournaments. While host countries also get plenty of wild card slots in both singles and doubles, eight qualifiers in each singles and doubles get to compete against the best. The WTT Star Contender Goa 2023 is positioned to be the ideal spark for the millions of table tennis fans and up and coming players in the country eager to see the best in the world play live and the best Indian players compete till now to them. Featuring more than 200 internationally renowned athletes and 500+ elite coaches alongside global WTT professionals, the seven-day extravaganza is expected to feature high-quality gaming and world-class excitement. Follow us on facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here

