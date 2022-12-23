Drew Smyly returns to Cubs





CHICAGO — Drew Smyly made it clear late last season that he hoped to still be part of the Cubs’ plans next year. A reunion is indeed in the works.

On Thursday night, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the Cubs and Smyly had reached an agreement on a two-year, $19 million guaranteed contract. The pact includes an opt-out after the 2023 season. Smyly will earn $8 million in ’23 and $8.5 million in ’24. There is a $10 million reciprocal option (with a $2.5 million buyout) for ’25.

The Cubs have not confirmed the deal.

Extending the starting cast with Smyly will allow the Cubs to use this spring to weigh whether Adbert Alzolay, Keegan Thompson and Adrian Sampson are best used as starters or several innings. Behind that group, Chicago also has rookies Hayden Wesneski and Javier Assad, who impressed on the stretch, with more prospects (names like Caleb Kilian, Ben Brown, and Jordan Wicks, among others) waiting in the wings.

Smyly, 33, had a 3.47 ERA last year with 91 strikeouts and 26 walks in 22 starts (106 1/3 innings) for the Cubs. He missed all of June due to a right oblique strain and battled left shoulder fatigue in mid-September before successfully returning at the end of the season.

Following his activation from the injured list in July, Smyly turned a 3.25 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched along the stretch. That included striking out nine in a memorable outing during the Field of Dreams game. The southpaw had a 2.83 ERA in 11 starts in the second half, as the Cubs rotation was third in the Majors in ERA (2.89). Only the Astros (2.70) and Dodgers (2.73) were better after the All-Star break.

Smyly is entering his 10th MLB season, posting a 4.10 ERA in 239 appearances with seven clubs. Last year with the Cubs, he posted a 2.42 ERA in nine starts at Wrigley Field and finished the year in the 85th percentile in average exit speed (86.7 mph), according to Statcast.

