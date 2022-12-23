At last Zim ends Test cricket drought

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will play their first Test cricket match in nearly two years after the West Indies confirmed they will be touring the country for a two-match series to be held at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Chevrons last test match was way back in July 2021 against Bangladesh in Harare and according to Cricket’s Zimbabwe Cricket Director Hamilton Masakadza, the hosts will be eager to make the most of the upcoming series.

Both ZC and the West Indies Cricket Board of Directors confirmed the schedule, with the first Test scheduled for February 4-8 and the second Test match for February 12-16. All matches are scheduled for 10am. The West Indies are expected to gear up for the series with a four-day warm-up match against a local team from January 28-31 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club.

We are pleased to confirm that the West Indies will be visiting us for two test matches to be played in Bulawayo.

Although it’s been a while since we last played Test cricket, our boys will be hungry and ready for some red ball action and I believe there’s a thrilling run against one of the best sides at stake, said Masakadza .

The last Test series between Zimbabwe and West Indies was also played at Queens Sports Club in October 2017. West Indies won the first game by 117 points, while the second game ended in a draw.

CWI’s Cricket Director Jimmy Adams said the upcoming tour was crucial for the Windies as they begin their busy 2023 schedule. They will head to South Africa for a multi-format tour shortly after playing in Zimbabwe.

The tour to Zimbabwe in early 2023 will be a key part of our 2023 testing program which also includes series against South Africa and India.

Having had some good results early in 2022, the team is eager to start the year with strong performances in Zimbabwe, Adams said.

Zimbabwe and the West Indies have played five Test series between each other, with the Caribbean Islands team winning all. The West Indies have toured Zimbabwe three times, while the Chevrons crossed the Atlantic twice for Test matches.

A total of 10 test matches have been played between them, of which the Windies won seven and three ended in a draw.

Most importantly, Zimbabwe will play in a Test after a year and a half, having last played Bangladesh at home in July 2021, in a one-off Test that the visitors won.

The Chevrons’ last win in the long draft was in 2021 when they defeated Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the UAE. They have since played four Test matches and finished on the losing side.

They don’t often play test matches and the team would like to end the prolonged drought. New coach Dave Houghton will also be eager to see how his team will fare in his first test assignment in charge after making a transformation into white ball cricket in recent months.

The Windies are also getting a new coach after the West Indies Cricket Board appointed Andre Coley as interim coach for the teams tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Coley (48) took over from Phil Simmons, who announced his decision to retire from the Australia series in the wake of the West Indies’ poor performance at the recent ICC T20 World Cup. Interestingly, Simmons is also a former Zimbabwe coach.

Following a meeting of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board of Directors on Monday 19 December, CWI announced that Coley will oversee the two Test tour of Zimbabwe from 28 January to 16 February, as well as the multi-format tour of South Africa, including two Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from February 21 to March 28, the CWI said in a statement.

The former Jamaican wicket-keeper/batsman is currently head coach of the CWI Academy program. Coley previously served as Assistant Academy Head Coach and Interim Academy Head Coach when Sagicor Academy launched in 2010.

He was also head coach of the West Indies Under-19 team; assistant coach of the West Indies men’s and women’s teams, as well as head coach of Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Volcanoes, who were the 2018 Super50 Cup champions.

In 2016, he was an assistant coach of the West Indies Mens Team that won the ICC Mens T20 World Cup under Simmons. Earlier this year, he was an assistant coach for the Jamaica Tallawahs as they captured the Caribbean Premier League title.

To be asked to oversee the West Indies team on upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa is a special honor, Coley said.

West Indies cricket holds a special place in my heart. The upcoming assignment will be challenging as we encounter two teams in their home situation.

We will have to make sure that our planning and preparation are right, and show consistency in the execution of these plans, to give ourselves the best chance of achieving positive results.

I’m sure the players are excited about the opportunities both series should offer and eager to contribute to our team’s success. I look forward to the upcoming tours and the opportunity to make a tangible and meaningful contribution to the growth of West Indies cricket.

West Indies tour schedule:

January 28 – 31: Four-day warm-up at Bulawayo Athletic Sports Club

February 4 – 8: 1st Test at Queens Sports Club

February 12 – 16: 2nd Test at Queens Sports Club