Mandan Tennis Center opens to the public; can host tennis, pickleball, badminton





Opened Thursday, the Mandan Tennis Center offers a new venue for tennis, pickleball and badminton enthusiasts in the area. The $4.1 million facility at 520 16th St. NE will provide more recreational opportunities for all ages and improve overall quality of life, according to a statement from the Mandan Park District. It’s something we’ve wanted to achieve for years, said Park District Director Cole Higlin.











The 41,600-square-foot inflated dome fits six tennis courts; three of the courts can be converted into badminton courts or can accommodate up to 10 pickleball courts. Four additional pickleball courts are available outdoors and are free to the public. There is also a 3,000 square foot welcome center with a meeting room and small retail space. The facility features more than 500 paved parking spaces that will also serve as overflow parking for the nearby Starion Sports Complex. People also read… Bob and Mary Kupper donated land for the facility. The Mandan Park District owns the building and has leased it to non-profit Mandan Tennis Center LLC for 15 years. The non-profit organization will make rent payments by charging visitors for using courts and teaching youth.











The tennis center will also be home to the Mandan Braves boys’ and girls’ tennis teams. They are excited; they’ve talked about it quite a bit, said Mandan High Boys and Girls Tennis Coach Paul Christen. They are eager to go in, get together, do some exercises and play with each other. The Braves tennis teams have historically struggled to get time on the indoor court when the weather has been bad. The teams had to schedule with the high school tennis teams at Bismarck and Capital Racquet & Fitness Center. The Mandan Tennis Center will be its hostfirst tournament from Friday December 30 to Sunday January 1. The We Are Open hosts tennis and pickleball competitions for kids and adults of all abilities. The winners of each division will receive gift cards. More information about the Mandan Tennis Center can be found at www.mandantenniscenter.com.

