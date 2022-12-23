Oyster River hockey hosts Heuchling and Swift Memorial Classic

DURHAM For the past 10 years, boys’ hockey teams from all over New England have come together and played at the Whittemore Center in memory of Todd Heuchling and Brian Swift, two former Oyster River High School boy hockey players whose lives were cut short.

Swift battled bone cancer and died at the age of 15.

Heuchling, who helped Oyster River win two state football championships and played hockey for the Bobcats, died in 2003 at age 19 while training for the marathon team at West Point Military Academy.

Nine years later, in 2012, the Oyster River hockey community wanted to honor the two and created the Heuchling and Swift Memorial Classic. As we enter its 11th year, the tournament is better than ever.

I got to know both families, they are very supportive of me and always come to the tournament every year, said Oyster River High School athletic director Andy Lathrop.

For Todd’s parents, Robert and Sally Heuchling, the tournament gives them a chance to take a trip down “memory lane”, think back to their son and reminisce about the days he played at Oyster River.

“There will always be a hole that will never be filled,” Robert said. “This tournament means so much to us. It’s a huge tribute (to Todd). It not only helps us remember him, but also his friends. It’s been a long time (since Todd passed away) and most of his friends have moved away on, but I’m sure some are still aware of this tournament, it gives them a chance and a moment to reflect on their time with Todd and all the fun they had.

Robert Heuchling was the Oyster River girls’ tennis coach when Lathrop was hired as AD.

I have a special relationship with (Robert Heuchling) and have gotten to know him over the years, Lathrop said. This tournament is a fun way to honor the memory of those guys who mean so much to the Oyster River community.

This year’s six teams are Marshwood, Oyster River, Portsmouth/Newmarket, as well as Keene, Marthas Vineyard (Massachusetts) High School and Trumbull (Connecticut) High School.

The Heuchling & Swift Memorial Classic is a chance to welcome a number of out-of-state hockey teams to Durham, as well as honor Todd Heuchling and Brian Swift, said Oyster River head coach Peter Harwood. We look forward to hosting five outstanding hockey programs from Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Martha’s Vineyard enters the tournament every year and has won the event twice, most recently in 2019. Head coach Matt Mincone wants to win the tournament for a third time, but understands the true meaning of the event.

“The tournament has a really good sportsmanship and it commemorates those two players,” said Mincone, Martha’s Vineyard coach for the past 25 years. “I’ve had a few players of my own that I’ve lost over the years; this tournament always kind of scratches that surface to remind (those guys) around the holidays.”

Mincone said he learns a little more about both Heuchling and Swift with each visit to Durham.

“It’s always nice to hear more,” he said. “I know why we go there, but I also know it honors the lives of some of their former players.”

Martha’s Vineyard athletic director Mark McCarthy says he appreciates the great relationship his school and Oyster River have developed over the years.

“Our kids love getting three quality games every year at this tournament,” McCarthy said.

The four-day tournament, which runs from Tuesday, December 27 through Friday, December 30, features two three-three team divisions.

Marshwood, Oyster River and Trumbull are in the Heuchling Division and Keene, Trumbull and Portsmouth/Newmarket are in the Swift Division.

On Friday, the first two teams of each division will play for the championship.

Portsmouth is always excited to play in this tournament, said Portsmouth head coach Joel Brown. Playing against teams from other states is always fun for the players. We also know who the tournament is in memory of and we are happy to be invited every year.

Oyster River plays Marshwood on Tuesdays (8:30pm) and Trumbull on Wednesdays (8:30pm).

Portsmouth/Newmarket play Keene on Tuesday (6pm) and Marthas Vineyard on Thursday (5pm).

Marshwood, along with his first game against Oyster River on Tuesday, will play against Trumbull on Thursday (7.30pm).