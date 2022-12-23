Sports
Bhavina Patel proves she belongs in the spotlight and fulfills a 12-year dream
At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Bhavina Patel was one of the Indian favorites for gold, even though you didn’t hear much about her considering India’s 200+ athletes.
While all eyes were on the usual suspects to continue their multi-sport heroics, 35-year-old Patel was the only certain medalist in India’s relatively smaller, specially-skilled athlete contingent. After all, like wrestlers and hockey players, she had a reputation to uphold from last year’s Tokyo Games.
In 2021, the para table tennis player won silver at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on a mammoth cut-throat run that included victories over four higher-ranked players. She was destined for CWG success since that performance at her debut Paralympic Games (she missed Rio for reportedly a technical reason), where she became only the second Indian woman to medal after Deepa Malik.
Patel was well aware of these expectations and even spoke about how the pressure of the spotlight affected her. She also felt she had a score to settle after just missing out on the semi-finals when India hosted the Games in 2010.
“I need to settle an account (I have a score to settle). In 2010 I lost the decisive game by one point. I have to correct that record in Birmingham,” Bhavina had said in an interaction hosted by the Sports Authority of India for the CWG.
Shortly thereafter, she ‘settled’ it for the gold medal in the women’s singles class 3-5 with a straight-games victory over Nigerian Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi. Patel only lost one game during the tournament, in her opener against Australian Daniela Di Toro. Every other game was a 3-0 win, even when she faced game points. Talk about dominance.
The talk of avenging doesn’t exactly resonate with Patel’s attitude on the field. She is regularly seen meditating on the sidelines between matches, instead of consulting with her coach. She takes a sip of water, closes her eyes and falls silent, but only when she’s not at the table. Beneath that composure, however, she is a fierce competitor with racket in hand and has only grown more confident since Tokyo.
Her gold medal match in Birmingham is a very good example of the calm yet competitive player that Patel is.
The first game was exciting with a score of 8-8 before the Nigerian got to game point first. Patel made it and then won the next few points to steal her opponent’s game. Back to meditating, while Ikpeoyi was in an animated conversation with her coach. The second game was as one-sided as it gets, as Patel raced away to a lead and took it 11-2. Steadfast, her opponent forces mistakes and doesn’t let her emotions show.
‘The table is my podium’ – how TT helped two parasport champions cope with life
In the third game it was the Nigerian who led 6-2, then 7-3 and then 8-4, but Patel seemed unfazed. She slowly leveled things up and took the next two points to move forward the gold medal point, only letting her emotions run wild after she achieved it.
Bhavina Patel – Commonwealth Games champion. A dream that remained unfulfilled 12 years ago has now become a reality.
Patel has already broken enough stereotypes – a woman with a different disability from rural Gujarat who is making a career as an athlete in a wheelchair. “I come from a small town. There were a lot of restrictions. People kept asking, ‘You’re a girl and you can’t do anything. What are you going to do when you grow up?… If I had to go everywhere, even to school, my parents had to lift me on their backs and take me there (and back). There were so many difficulties…” she told ESPN in a call in Birmingham.
By comparison, breaking expectations after the Paralympics must have seemed easy. In fact, this expectation is now also an inspiration for others.
“My training center in Gujarat receives many calls every day from enthusiasts saying they want to be like Bhavina. They think if Bhavina can do it, we all can do it. It’s important to me to be an inspiration to some and I want more inspire,” she had said before the gold.
If Tokyo was about putting her name in the spotlight of Indian sport, Birmingham was about how she belongs there.
*****
Bhavina Patel is ESPN India’s Para Athlete of the Year 2022.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/35307825/espn-india-awards-2022-bhavina-patel-para-athlete-year
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
