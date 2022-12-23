MVB places two on Preseason All-MIVA Squad; Picked BSU to finish first





MUNCIE, Ind. – Reigning 2022 Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association regular season and tournament champions, the Ball State men’s volleyball team was voted 1st in the preseason MIVA poll. In addition, two Cardinals were named to the 12-man preseason all-conference team outside of forward Caleb Jenness and center block Felix Egharevba . Jenness was also listed as pre-season MIVA Player of the Year. Ball State received 56 votes to claim first place, while Loyola trailed by two votes and was expected to finish second. The Cardinals look to build on a historic 2022 season in which Donna Cruz in his first year at the helm, Ball State led to an overall record of 23-4 and the No. 2 in the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship. BSU also placed third in the latest NVA/AVCA Men’s Division I-II Coaches Poll: the highest ranking in the program’s history. This is the third consecutive year Jenness has been named to the preseason All-MIVA team. Last year, Jenness was named MIVA Player of the Year and the MVP of the MIVA Tournament, while also earning First Team All-MIVA honors. Jenness was also listed as a First Team NVA/AVCA All-American. This is the first season that Egharevba was included in the preseason All-MIVA team. A force to be reckoned with on defense, Egharevba was named to the All-MIVA Second Team for the second time in his career. Last year, Egharevba also earned an NVA/AVCA All-American Honorable Mention. He finished as the 2021-22 NCAA Division NC statistical champion for blocks per set (1.41) last season. Ironically, the 2023 season begins against a familiar opponent in two-time defending champion Hawai’i, who earned a hard-fought 3-2 (28-26, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11). ) victory over the Cardinals in the national semifinals. After topping the then-No. 1 Rainbow Warriors twice during the 2022 regular season at Worthen Arena, the Cardinals will travel to Manoa, Hawaii, for a two-game series to open the year January 12-13. Ball State will host Harvard for its home opener on Friday, January 20 at 7 PM ET at Worthen Arena. MIVA poll pre-season 2023

Place – Team – Points (1st) 1. Ball State – 56 (3)



2. Loyola Chicago – 54 (2)

3. State of Ohio – 53 (3)

4.Lewis – 44

T-5. McKendree – 26

T-5. Purdue Fort Wayne – 26

7. Lindenwood – 21

8.Quincy – 8 2023 MIVA Preseason Player of the Year

Caleb Jenness – Ball stands 2023 Preseason All-MIVA Team (alphabetically by team)

Felix Egharevba – Ball stands



Caleb Jenness – Ball stands

Kevin Kauling-Lewis



Max Roquet-Lewis

AJ Lewis – Lindenwood



Cole Schlothauer – Loyola Chicago



Parker Van Buren – Loyola Chicago

Francisco Comas – McKendree



Samuel Clark – State of Ohio



Jacob Pasteur – State of Ohio

Jon Diedrich-Purdue Fort Wayne

Bryce Walker-Purdue Fort Wayne

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2022/12/22/mens-volleyball-mvb-places-two-on-preseason-all-miva-squad-bsu-picked-to-finish-first.aspx

