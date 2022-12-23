BAN: 7-0 (6) | IND VS BAN Day 2, 2nd Test LIVE Score and Updates: BAN trailing by 80 runs on Day 2 stumps | Cricket news

Team India will be eyeing a huge lead in the first innings as they resume with skipper KL Rahul and opener KL Rahul in the middle on 19 without a loss. The visitors swept Bangladesh for just 227 on Day 1 of the second Test at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday (December 22).

A 188-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test of the 2-match series certainly gave Team India the boost they needed to stay in contention for the World Test Championship. The hosts were bowled out for 324 on Day 5 after resuming an overnight run of 272/6 in their second innings. Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav received the man of the match award for his impressive bowling performance as he took 8 wickets in the first Test. The first game between India and Bangladesh saw three centuries – Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Zakir Hasan. India’s performance in the first game was satisfactory, but the fans would be concerned about the two superstars – KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who struggled in that match.

Another win will give India a better position in the WTC rankings and increase their chances of reaching the final. India is currently already second in the World Test Championships. The second test match will be played from December 22 to December 26 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It will now be a test of nerves for hosts Bangladesh as they will try to recover from defeat and end the series 1-1. Captain Shakib Al Hasan was influential in the first game and he will try to keep his side in the second Test as well.

