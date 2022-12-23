Sports
BAN: 7-0 (6) | IND VS BAN Day 2, 2nd Test LIVE Score and Updates: BAN trailing by 80 runs on Day 2 stumps | Cricket news
Team India will be eyeing a huge lead in the first innings as they resume with skipper KL Rahul and opener KL Rahul in the middle on 19 without a loss. The visitors swept Bangladesh for just 227 on Day 1 of the second Test at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday (December 22).
A 188-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test of the 2-match series certainly gave Team India the boost they needed to stay in contention for the World Test Championship. The hosts were bowled out for 324 on Day 5 after resuming an overnight run of 272/6 in their second innings. Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav received the man of the match award for his impressive bowling performance as he took 8 wickets in the first Test. The first game between India and Bangladesh saw three centuries – Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Zakir Hasan. India’s performance in the first game was satisfactory, but the fans would be concerned about the two superstars – KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who struggled in that match.
Another win will give India a better position in the WTC rankings and increase their chances of reaching the final. India is currently already second in the World Test Championships. The second test match will be played from December 22 to December 26 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It will now be a test of nerves for hosts Bangladesh as they will try to recover from defeat and end the series 1-1. Captain Shakib Al Hasan was influential in the first game and he will try to keep his side in the second Test as well.
Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match LIVE Score and updates here.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/live-cricket-score-ind-vs-ban-day-2-2nd-test-cricket-match-2022-today-india-vs-bangladesh-cricket-live-score-and-updates-mirpur-kl-rahul-shakib-al-hasan-2551528
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BAN: 7-0 (6) | IND VS BAN Day 2, 2nd Test LIVE Score and Updates: BAN trailing by 80 runs on Day 2 stumps | Cricket news
- Vandals destroy 22,000-year-old sacred cave art in Australia
- January 6 committee declares Donald Trump central cause of Capitol attack
- Desi Twitter debates who is the most Nepo family in Bollywood
- Equity returns at Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings (NASDAQ:LVLU) do not inspire confidence
- The latest news on the extension of the IP COVID waiver
- Jokowi’s praise for Ridwan Kamil while playing Gateball
- INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC ANNOUNCES COMPLETE REDEMPTION OF A 5.35% 2023 KOSOVO FILIGARE NOTES
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has remarried for the third time
- Boris Johnson rated ‘most capable’ prime minister of 2022, poll finds
- Andy Gibbons performs Friday at Quinnesec | News, Sports, Jobs
- Top Cryptocurrencies of 2023 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub