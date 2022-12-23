Ottawa cautioned Hockey Canada about its handling of conflicts of interest, the report said

For two years in a row, the federal government has raised concerns with Hockey Canada about accountability and transparency after learning that the board of directors failed to identify and monitor all instances of conflicts of interest, CBC News has learned.

Ottawa began reviewing national sports organizations on “good governance” issues in 2019. In its June 2022 report, it gave Hockey Canada the lowest possible mark in the category that measures conflict of interest management, saying that the board of directors manages conflicts of interest on an informal basis.

The score given was one out of five, which the government called ‘unsatisfactory’.

The government’s June progress report shows that Hockey Canada has failed to prove that it has made changes since 2021 to improve its handling of conflicts of interest.

As of June, according to the report, the hockey organization had a policy requiring its board of directors to disclose all real, perceived or potential conflicts of interest. But it had no policy for staff and volunteers.

The 2022 report also stated that Hockey Canada’s board of directors had failed to record conflicts of interest in the minutes of the board meeting, had not put in place a system to properly monitor and manage all conflict cases, and failed to make a commitment did to consult experts on best practices.

CBC News obtained the government’s “report cards” through access to information law after the government refused to share the documents this summer at the height of the Hockey Canada scandal. The government said the reports were subject to confidentiality agreements and could not be shared.

Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith, second from right, and the entire board of directors left the board after a retired Supreme Court judge recommended so as part of his assessment of the organization’s shaky leadership. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

In June, when Hockey Canada received its most recent progress report from the federal government, Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge announced she would freeze federal funding for the hockey organization in response to the handling of sexual assault allegations.

That same month, a parliamentary committee framed Hockey Canada executives over their handling of a $3.5 million lawsuit alleging that a group of players, including members of the World Junior team, had sexually assaulted a woman in London, Ont. hotel room in 2018.

Bad report cards don’t affect federal funding

The 208-page document obtained by CBC News includes full copies of all three report cards issued to Hockey Canada since Ottawa began conducting the assessments in 2019. criteria.

Sport Canada, a division of the Department of Canadian Heritage that produces the reports and provides federal funding to sports organizations, wrote in the document that these evaluations are intended to “advise senior leadership about system-wide pressures.”

The results of the annual progress reports don’t affect how much federal funding a sports organization gets, the document said no matter how low it ranks. Sport Canada said in the report that poor results could lead the government to redirect resources to address gaps.

The first report released in 2019 gave Hockey Canada an unsatisfactory rating, 1 out of 5, in any of the categories measuring gender equality because its board of directors is made up entirely of men.

Average other nationalaccording to the 2019 progress report, sports organizations had boards that were 66 percent male and 34 percent female.

A 2019 board review noted the lack of gender equality in Hockey Canada’s board. (Hockey Canada)

It wasn’t until a report commissioned by Hockey Canada recommended gender equality that a new board of directors consisting of five women and four men was elected earlier this month.

The 2019 report stated that Hockey Canada had no third party to receive reports of harassment, abuse, discrimination and assault.

This summer, St-Onge told Hockey Canada to apply to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) to receive federal funding again. Hockey Canada did so in October and now the office will independently monitor and investigate complaints of mistreatment or abuse in hockey.

The documents show Sport Canada’s progress report in 2021 focusing on good governance.

The Globe and Mail first reported that Hockey Canada’s board of directors received a poor grade in 2021 in conflict of interest and strategic planning, which was lower than that of other national sports organizations.

The 2022 report card shows the hockey organization still lagging behind its counterparts in the two key areas Globe and Mail identified.

In a statement to CBC News, Hockey Canada said it scored above average in seven of the nine categories in its latest progress report.

“It is important to note, the average score in the conflict of interest category across all NSOs [national sports organizations] was only 1.4, suggesting it is an area for improvement across the industry,” the Hockey Canada spokesperson wrote.

The hockey organization said it has a system in place to monitor board members’ conflicts of interest and is committed to making more changes to improve governance.