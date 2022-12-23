Sports
Assessment of Alabama and Auburn football 2023 recruiting classes
Hiring rankings are subjective and combine the work of evaluators talking to coaches, tape study and the old fashioned eye test. While Nick Saban noted in his signing day press conference that he doesn’t like putting extra pressure on high school students adjusting to the next level, the general consensus is that the new crop of talent heading to Tuscaloosa is historic.
Across the board, the Crimson Tide was awarded the No. 1 class by 247Sports, Rivals and On3, with 27 players. Auburn, led by first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, raced to field 18 players and even placed 16th overall with one serve.
Here’s how recruiting sites rated Tide and Tigers’ efforts:
More recruitment news: Every recruit from Alabama football league of 2023 with highlights
Any Signer of Hugh Freezes 2023 Auburn Football Recruiting Class
247Sports
National sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins summed it up well with his own Winners and losers message, writing from Alabama: The Empire Strikes back. Alabama was also celebrated by Allen Trieu for having some of the best positional pulls of any program across the country with two elite running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young and five offensive linemen on board, including five-star Kadyn Proctor.
The Tigers were also considered winners, as the somersaults of defensive lineman Keldric Faulk and cornerback Kayin Lee were big reasons Auburn climbed nearly 40 spots in the rankings to 20th. Faulk is the only signatory in the 247Sports Composite top 100.
Sports illustrated
In the SI99, a compilation of top contenders, Alabama led the way with 12 players, one less than Texas A&M in the highest-rated 2022 class ever.
You could argue that Bama started taking the top spot the day before the signing when it flipped local Iowa Hawkeyes’ top-10 prospect Kadyn Proctor, but Nick Sabans’ program still hit more important targets on Wednesday when he landed in-state defensive stars James Smith and Qua Russaw, Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. wrote.
Faulk, as in the 247 system, was the only future Tiger in the SI99. Freeze’s class clocked in at No. 18 with Garcia praising the new staff for the day’s flips before Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning shocked the system.
Somehow, the Tigers staff is ahead of schedule, Garcia summed up.
CBS Sports
Saban and Freeze were also determined by Brandon Huffman as early signing period winners. The retention of five-star safety Caleb Downs, who had been chased by the home state of Georgia, contributed to this. Huffman acknowledged that the status quo was reaffirmed in Tuscaloosa, write All is well with the world.
Auburn’s junior college work also earned credit, according to Huffman. Izavion Miller entered the day as the No. 4 JUCO tackle in their standings and could be an impact on day one.
The Auburn program had no recruiting momentum under Bryan Harsin, but things seem to be changing with Freeze at the helm on the Plains.
ESPN
Alabama amassed more players in the ESPN 300 than any other program (22.) It has a shot at getting one more in five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, who will announce Thursday. Surprisingly, the Tide topped A&M’s 2022 draft with 11 players in the top 28 of the ESPN rankings, compared to eight for the Aggies.
Finishing at number 1 overall, ahead of Georgia, is a statement win for Saban on the recruiting path. staff writer Tom VanHaaren wrote.
Auburn checked in at 29th place according to ESPN stats with five ESPN 300 signers and six total players (going back, Jeremiah Cobb has yet to file his paperwork). Within the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers finished 11th with Lee the top-rated commit (#184).
Per VanHaaren: Auburn follows most of the SEC with work to do on the recruiting trail, but new coach Hugh Freeze inherits a solid foundation and has added more talent since taking over.
Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email it [email protected]
