UConn Announces Grand Opening of Toscano Family Ice Forum





The UConn Division of Athletics will host an exclusive ribbon-cutting event and grand opening reception for the Toscano Family Ice Forum on Thursday, January 12 to officially open the new home for the UConn men’s and women’s hockey programs. The Thursday night event kicks off a weekend of Hockey East action and the first games played on the new state-of-the-art ice rink on campus. The UConn women will present Merrimack on Friday, January 13 at 6 p.m. On Saturday, January 14, there will be a doubleheader with the women facing Vermont at 2:00 PM and the men facing the Northeast at 7:35 PM. General admission tickets will be available for the six remaining women’s home games at the Toscano Family Ice Forum this season. Admission is free through a ticket claim process at UConnTickets.com. For the remainder of the 2022–23 Men’s Home Schedule, season ticket holders have been assigned seats in the new arena. Due to high demand, tickets are not available for public sale for the last five home games. If season ticket holders have signed up for seats in the new arena, the tickets will be in their online UConn account by Friday, January 6. Students can begin claiming tickets for the men’s and women’s opening weekend games on January 4. For all other matches, a claim procedure will be opened shortly afterwards. For the 2023-24 season, there is an online seat selection process to choose your renewable seats. The online seat selection will take place in the spring of 2023. The opening weekend of events ends on Sunday, January 15 with rink tours for fans and students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans and students interested in a self-walking tour of the Toscano Family Ice Forum should claim a ticket through UConnTickets.com. The deadline to claim a spot is Monday, January 9. Parking for eligible Husky Athletic Fund members with hockey season tickets is located next to the Toscano Family Ice Forum and is allocated by donor level and priority points within each level. General parking will be located in the Zuidgarage. Further information about parking will follow. Women’s Hockey Ticket Claim Toscano Rink Tour Ticket Claim

