USF men’s basketball offense explodes for fifth consecutive win





Next game: at Memphis 29-12-2022 | 8:00 pm ESPN+ 102.5 HD-2 & Unlimited Bulls (TuneIn) December 29 (Thu) / 8:00 PM Bee Memphis History TAMPA (December 22, 2022) The University of South Florida Bulls (7-6) closed out a three-game homestand and non-conference play Thursday night at the Yuengling Center with a 92-73 victory over NJIT (2-10). South Florida will begin conference play next week on a five-game winning streak with wins in seven of the last eight games in total. Thursday’s 92 points are a new season high and the Bulls are on their first five-game win streak since 2019. USF has averaged 75.6 points over its last seven wins. Selton Miguel scored a career-high 23 points on Thursday while dishing out four assists. Tyler Harris tied his season high with 22 points and set new season highs in three-pointers (6) and assists (6). Russell Tchewa recorded his first double-double of the season with 14 points and a team-best 12 rebounds. “We had a lot of guys contribute tonight and played really good free basketball,” said the head coach Brian Gregory . “This is one of the hardest games of the season to play with the holidays just around the corner, but I was proud of our team’s effort.” That effort was on full display late in the first half then Serrel Smith Jr. chased a loose ball from one end of the field to the other, finding Harris for a wide-open triple. “That Serrel game showed me that our guys were ready to play the right way tonight,” added Gregory. USF took a 49-40 halftime lead, closing the opening frame 9-for-13 from the field in the final seven minutes. That effort helped the Bulls get ahead of the red hot shooting Highlanders as both teams shot over 50 percent in the first half. NJIT opened the game 7-for-10 from the field and 5-for-6 from center through the first eight minutes of action. The Bulls used a 15-0 run in the second half to pull away and ultimately secure the win. A three-pointer Jamir Chaplin caused the run at 5:42 PM and Harris connected from center with 12:57 left to play to make it a 66-42 affair. remarkable Thursday marked the first time USF had two players score 20 points in the same game since April 3, 2019 (Laquincy Rideau & David Collins).

USF shot 50 percent better in both halves vs. Florida college.

The Bulls improve to 44-14 when they score 70 or more runs under Coach Gregory

USF’s 19 assists are the second most this season and the Bulls average more than 16 assists per game during their five-game winning streak.

Miguel’s 10 field goals scored are also a new career high.

Tchewa played 30 minutes, but needed only 22 minutes to log his fourth career double-double.

The Bulls shot a season-high 54.5% from the field and 42.9% (second-best) from outside the arc. Next one The Bulls head to Memphis on Thursday, December 29 to open the AAC game against the Tigers at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to visit USFBullsTix.com or call 1-800-Go-Bulls to purchase tickets. Follow the Bulls on social media to keep up with the latest USF men’s basketball news (Twitter|Facebook|Instagram). About USF Men’s Basketball The USF men’s basketball team is headed by its head coach Brian Gregory , which will begin its sixth season in the 2022–23 season. Gregory was introduced in March 2017 as the 10th head coach in program history, having previously led programs at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and Dayton (2003-11). Gregory spent nearly a decade as an assistant coach under Michigan State Hall of Fame head coach TomIzzo, helping the Spartans win the 2000 NCAA National Championship. Gregory owns more than 300 head coaching wins and six postseason appearances, including the 2010 NIT Championship with Dayton. In his second season at the helm of the Bulls, Gregory led the team to the best win in the NCAA, most single-season wins in school history, and the 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship. USF has retired three numbers in its history: ChuckyAtkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and RadenkoDobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, made eight appearances in the NIT, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational. For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or by going online toUSFBullsTix.com. #GoBulls

