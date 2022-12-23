Nine takes Olympic TV rights from Seven as cricket ponders its future





Seven and Nine were joint broadcasters of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, the first to be televised in Australia. Since then, Seven has been the preeminent broadcaster televised events in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Seven briefly lost the rights from 2010 to 2014 to rival broadcasters Nine, Network Ten (now owned by Paramount) and Foxtel before signing a deal from 2016 to 2020. It is unclear if Tens owner Paramount ultimately made a bid. Paramount sources previously said they were not interested in signing a long-term deal as the media market is constantly changing and audiences are increasingly watching sports content online. Loading The IOC was the last major sports body to attempt a lucrative broadcasting deal from this market in the current cycle and the arrival of the main broadcasting staff coincided with negotiations between Cricket Australia and broadcasters over the new deal. Paramount and Network 10 were in the box seat to win CA’s media rights auction as they bid the largest sum of money, but multiple media and cricket sources have said CA is hesitant to leave incumbent partner Foxtel, whose parent company owns News Corp. The Australian, The Herald Sun and The Daily Telegraph.

Seven and Foxtel have so far failed to match each other Paramount’s $1.5 billion bid for rights to test matches, one-day internationals, T20s, the Big Bash League and the Women’s Big Bash League. And with most media executives now on vacation, it’s unlikely a deal will be struck before Christmas. The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday that Nine had held talks with Foxtel about a possible partnership, but a deal between the two companies is highly unlikely. The main reason for this is that Nine’s bid for the cricket wasn’t just for free-to-air rights to Tests – it also included games for its streaming service Stan, which competes with Foxtel for subscribers. Upcoming deals with CA and the IOC are complicated by several other highly lucrative deals, including Nine’s extended deal with Tennis Australia for more than $400 million, and Seven and Foxtel’s historic $4.5 billion AFL deal in September . HBO owner WarnerMedia is also in the market, considering what to do with its content, including hit shows like House of Dragon, Succession and White Lotus. To be existing deal with Foxtel expires next year.

