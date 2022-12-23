World Tennis League: Kites find their wings in Dubai – News

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek maintains unbeaten streak as Felix Auger-Aliassime seals victory over the Hawks

World number 1 Iga Swiatek in action against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Dubai on Thursday. Photo by Neeraj Murali

published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 00:36 am

If 2022 was a groundbreaking year for Iga Swiatek as she emerged as the world’s No. 1 female tennis player, 2023 promises even greater rewards for the Polish sensation who, with her team the Kites, stirs up a desert storm in the inaugural World Tennis League in the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

The Pole followed up her opening day victory over France’s Caroline Garcia (Eagles) on Monday with a dominant 6-4, 6-3 victory over Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Hawks), as the Kites beat the Hawks 2-1 despite the loss of the opening double. .

At the end of the fourth day’s action on Thursday, the Kites top the table of four teams with 77 points with the Hawks in second with 66, one point ahead of the Eagles, while Novak Djokovic’s Falcons are bottom with 58.

Swiatek has already shown her tennis level what she is capable of by winning both the French Open and the US Open this year and is now ready to push herself even harder to reach greater heights in the new year.

And what better way to prepare for an attack on the rapidly improving women’s game than by winning both of her singles matches in the new mixed team event.

I consider this a new experience to adapt to and I’m quite happy with my game because this match was pretty tight and there were times when it could go either way, Swiatek said. So I’m pretty happy that I took my chances in those key moments of the game.

In the final match of the evening, Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Dominic Thiem in an absolute cliffhanger to keep the Kites in contention for a spot in Saturday’s final.

Auger Aliassime won 7-6 7-6.

Sania Mirza in action. Photo by Neeraj Murali

It was truly a Ladies’ Day at the World Tennis League as earlier in the evening local tennis fans enjoyed Dubai-based Indian superstar Sania Mirza’s first appearance on this coast in a long time, as she teamed up with Felix Augger-Aliassime to represent the fliers in the opening mixed doubles against Elena Rybakina and Alexander Zverev of the Hawks.

And Mirza didn’t disappoint them, showing a glimpse of the form that saw her six Grand Slam titles as she and Augger-Aliassime matched their opponents set-for-set before losing in the super tie-break. The final score was 7-5 3-6 (10-5) with the Hawks trailing the Flyers 12-11 overall on points.

Mirza, who reached the semifinals of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon this year, is one of many celebrities who have made Dubai their permanent home after falling in love with the vibrant city more than a decade ago. She has even stated that once you live in Dubai it is very difficult to live anywhere else.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev exchanged compliments as they described each other as the better player of the day.

Elena played much better than me, that’s for sure. I’m glad she was my partner, otherwise it would have been very difficult, but I think we were both happy with the win, said the German, who beat 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic earlier this week in the world tennis league.

Elena, however, humbly remarked: Were basically single players, so this was a good result for us. I think we both played well and complimented each other’s game.

A total of 18 of the world’s best players are seeded into four teams that play against each other in a round-robin format consisting of a men’s singles, a women’s singles and a mixed doubles.

One point is scored for each game won in a tie, plus one bonus point for a match tiebreak win in the third set and five bonus points for winning the tie.

After the round-robin phase on Friday, the top two teams will face each other in the final on Christmas Eve, December 24.

RESULTS

> Hawks versus kites

> Mixed doubles

Elena Rybakina/Alexander Zverev defeated Sania Mirza/Felix Augger-Aliassime (flyers) 7-5 3-6 (10-5). Total score 12-11

> Ladies singles

Iga witek (Kites) defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Hawks) 6-4 6-3. Overall score 23-19

> Men’s singles

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Kites) defeated Dominic Thiem (Hawks)

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

> 2 p.m.: Eagles vs Hawks

B. Andreescu/R Bopanna v A Pvlyuchenkova/D Thiem

Caroline Garcia to Elena Rybakina

Nick Kiryos vs Alexander Zverev

> 6pm Falcons vs Kites

P Badosa. G Dimitrov v E Bouchard. H Rune

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime