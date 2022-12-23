Tucker Barnhart has a deal with Cubs





CHICAGO – The anticipated departure of All-Star catcher Willson Contreras this offseason forced the Cubs to rethink their approach to that aspect of their roster. It became increasingly clear that Chicago’s plan was more of a defense strategy.

On Thursday, sources told MLB.com that the Cubs agreed to a two-year deal with Tucker Barnhart, who has a pair of Gold Glove Awards on his resume. The contract is guaranteed to be worth $6.5 million and the 2024 season is included via a player option, according to a source.

The Cubs have not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical.

Barnhart offers a left-handed bat to pair with veteran catcher Yan Gomes, who joined the Cubs last season and quickly won over Chicago’s pitchers. Contreras and Gomes formed a strong tandem, but any chance of them continuing together was officially obliterated when Contreras signed a five-year, $85.5 million deal with the Cardinals.

The Cubs almost dealt Contreras at the Trade Deadline last year — a one-for-one deal for Houston pitcher Jos Urquidy fell apart at the last minute, sources confirmed — so the team was fully prepared for his exit outside the season. That helped Chicago map out its approach to the position.

“It’s a two-way street,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said at the November GM Meetings. “Obviously you want guys who can hit, but it’s a point-avoiding position. So much of it is game-calling, preparing, feeling strong that everything pitchers do is a ‘we’ thing. It’s about that teamwork and that cooperation.”

The loss of Contreras’ offensive production (.815 OPS and 128 OPS+ in 2022) hurts, but the Cubs can hope to make up for it through the free agent transfers of midfielder Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson. Chicago is certainly not done exploring ways to add a bat.

Free-agent options Christian Vzquez (three-year, $30 million deal with the Twins) and Omar Narvez (two-year, $15 million deal with the Mets) came off the board, as did Luke Maile (Reds), Mike Zunino (Guardians) and Austin Hedges (Pirates) through one-year deals. Sean Murphy seemed like a potential matchup, but the A’s traded him to the Braves — in a three-team deal that in turn sent catcher William Contreras, Willson’s younger brother, to the rival Brewers.

The Cubs found their fit in Barnhart, who knows the club more than well after adjusting for the Reds in the 2014-2021 seasons. He won the Gold Glove Awards in ’17 and ’20, with his best offensive season in ’17, hitting .270 with a .750 OPS and 95 OPS+ for Cincinnati.

Barnhart’s defensive numbers took a hit in ’22 (-8 defensive runs saved and -2.3 framing runs), but that was a departure from his record. And while his offensive splits were relatively even last season, he’s historically outperformed against right-handers (.705 OPS) than left-handers (.580 OPS) for his career.

Gomes, 35, has built a strong reputation over his 11 MLB seasons for working with pitchers, adjusting in-game and mastering the running game. Last season, the veteran was a much better hitter in the second half (.743 OPS) than in the first (.542 OPS), as his familiarity and comfort with the pitchers increased.

“With Bellinger and Dansby coming on board, it looks like they’re about to take a big step forward defensively,” said Taillon. “That got me excited, and I’ve heard some really good things about working with Yan Gomes on the catching side. We’ve all talked about that.”

From here, the Cubs will continue to look to build their depth around the roster.

“We’re trying to figure out around the edges, what are the different places that we might keep adding?” That’s what Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said this week. “That’s something we look at in terms of our bullpen, and then we just think, ‘You can never have enough arms,’ and think about the different key positions in the team in the middle.”

