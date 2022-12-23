NZ coach: Aggressive England changes face of test cricket

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) New Zealand coach Gary Stead believes England’s attacking brand of cricket is redefining the test format of the game as the Black Caps prepare for their two-Test series in Pakistan.

There is no doubt that they (England) are changing the face of test cricket a little bit, Stead said Friday after his teams first training session at the National Stadium in the southern port city of Karachi. All the teams will think a little bit about how England are playing and the successes they’ve had over the past year.

Under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England beat Pakistan 3-0 this month with his aggressive bazball cricket in his first tour to the country after 17 years.

It was England’s ninth win in the last 10 Test matches since Stokes replaced Joe Root and McCullum was appointed coach.

That’s exciting for them and I think it’s exciting for test cricket, Stead said. Even though they won 3-0 (against Pakistan), it was still a very, very tight run and I expect our run to be the same here as well.

England’s fearless approach to scoring at a fast pace saw the team achieve a record of 506–4 on the opening day of the First Test. England ended the series with an emphatic eight-wicket victory at Karachi within four days.

There is no doubt that T20 cricket has accelerated scoring in general, Stead said. Now most cricketers can score much faster. For me it’s still about finding your pace, your style of play that best suits your players.

England’s batsmen, led for three centuries by Harry Brooks in three Tests, played a key role in the team’s clean sweep in which Pakistani legspinners Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood shared 29 wickets between them.

Stead expects spin to play a prominent role from Monday as the first test against New Zealand begins.

Spin will play a bigger role than what was likely normal, Stead said.

New Zealand has given Ish Sodhi a test reminder after four years and Stead hopes the legspinner will perform well on slow-turning wickets at Karachi and Multan.

Left arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who took all 10 wickets in a test innings against India in 2021, and off spinner Michael Bracewell are the other slow bowling options.

We chose our squad because we thought a legs spinner will be important, said Stead. We clearly saw Abrar and Mahmood bowl well for Pakistan in the recent Test series, so that’s great.

New Zealand cut short its tour to Pakistan last year over security concerns just hours before the coin toss in the first ODI at Rawalpindi. This will be New Zealand’s first tour to Pakistan since 2003 when it played a limited overs series.

Veteran fast bowler Tim Southee will lead Test matches for the first time after Kane Williamson stepped down as Test captain. Williamson will return after the test series to lead the side in the three ODIs in Karachi.

It’s a decision Kane made himself, Stead said. Over time, he realized that backing off a bit might give them a chance to really just focus on his batting. Will still be a great leader in that group. It’s probably a little different with a pace bowler as captain, but Tims has a great cricket mind.

The Black Caps are without injured fast bowler Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult, who is no longer a contracted player with New Zealand Cricket, and was unavailable for the Pakistan tour.

Trent Boult currently plays in the Big Bash (League), Stead said. That’s kind of how the world goes. The options for players are many.

The second test will be played at Multan from January 3-7. Karachi will host the three ODIs from January 10 to 14.

