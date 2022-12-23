Connect with us

Argentina football league scores metavers partnership after World Cup victory

 


Argentina’s World Cup victory in Qatar is already paying off for the national football association through a new metaverse partnership.

The country’s professional soccer league will make its first foray into Upland’s metaverse through an official licensing agreement between the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Silicon Valley-based company.

The deal will see the AFA bring the Liga Profesional de Ftbol (LPF) to the Uplands metaverse platform, boosting fan engagement between Argentina football fans, teams and players.

Gamified opportunities are promoted with a variety of digital collectibles from Argentine football, including teams, clubs, players, tickets, match highlights, historical moments and other exclusive offers.

The partnership is also a first for Upland, as it provides exclusive ownership of videos highlighting moments from LPF matches. The sale of a variety of non-fungible tokens (NFT) will provide Argentina’s top league with a new source of revenue as users buy, sell and trade licensed digital assets.

Upland also allows users to start virtual businesses to resell digital LPF collectibles in user-owned and operated stores on virtual properties. The metaverse platform maps a digital version of the world intended to offer digital land ownership, asset creation, and a virtual economy.

The agreement with the Argentine Football Association stems from Uplands partnerships with top Portuguese team FC Porto and FIFA itself. In the latest agreement, Upland offered licensed digital collectibles for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including highlights from the recently completed tournament.

The world of sports, cryptocurrencies and blockchain have become increasingly intertwined in recent years. Formula 1 filed trademarks for NFT and cryptocurrency-powered goods and services in August 2022, while McLaren and Red Bull Racing explored their own Web3 and NFT offerings this season.

Meanwhile, fan token platform Socios has continued to grow this year despite difficult market conditions. Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has also expanded its marketing efforts by signing a sponsorship deal with current English Premier League champions Manchester City in 2022.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo also joined the world of Web3 through a exclusive partnership with Binance to roll out a range of NFT collections in a multi-year deal.