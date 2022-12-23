The Columbus Blue Jackets announce roster changes

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated the defender Adam Boqvist and goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo off Injured Reserve, placed in the middle Cole Sillinger on injured reserve retroactive to December 17 and assigned goaltender Jet greaves to the Cleveland Monsters, Jarmo made Kekalainen, the American Hockey League-affiliated club, known today as General Manager and Deputy Governor.

Boqvist, 22, has missed the past 24 games and was recovering from a broken foot suffered on October 25 vs. the Arizona Coyotes. He has accumulated three shots this season with an average ice time of 15:56 in four games. The Falun, Sweden native has recorded 17 goals and 34 assists for 51 points with 32 penalty minutes in 132 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago’s first pick, eighth overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft, he was acquired by Columbus via trade on July 23, 2021 and set career highs, going 11-11-22 in 52 appearances in 2021-22.

Korpisalo, 28, suffered a lower body injury on December 9 vs. the Calgary Flames and has missed the past six games. He is 4-5-1 with an average of 3.53 goals against and .903 save percentage in 12 appearances since his season debut on November 5 vs. Colorado. The Pori, Finland native is 80-72-22 with a 3.07 GAA, .902 SV% and three shutouts in 194 career games since making his NHL debut with Columbus in 2015-16. The 6-3, 193-pound netminder was selected by the club in the third round, 62nd overall, during the 2012 NHL Draft.

Sillinger, 19, has been battling a daily upper body injury sustained in Boston on Dec. 17. The club’s second pick in the first round, 12th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft has recorded 18-19-37 and 49 penalty minutes in 109 career NHL games, including 2-4-6 and 12 penalty minutes in 30 appearances this season. The NHL’s youngest player in 2021-22, scoring 16-15-31 and 37 penalty minutes in 79 games during his rookie campaign.

Greaves, 21, was added to the roster on Tuesday following an emergency recall from Cleveland. He has a 17-15-4 record with a GAA of 3.20, .897 SV%, and one shutout in 40 career AHL outings with the Monsters since making his professional debut in 2021-22. The 6-0, 184-pound Cambridge, Ontario native is 5-3-2 with a 4.09 GAA and .877 SV% in 11 appearances with the team in 2022-23. He was signed by Columbus on February 20, 2022 to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Friday when they visit the Blackhawks. Game time from United Center is 8:30 PM ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 8 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.