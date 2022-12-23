Sports
Allan Border chooses Scott Boland for MCG over Josh Hazlewood
Three-part documentary Allan Border: My Story premieres on Fox Cricket after day two of the Boxing Day Test on December 27.
Allan Border has weighed in on Australia’s biggest selection conundrum for the Boxing Day test and said Scott Boland should be picked over Josh Hazlewood.
The Hazlewoods return to fitness is leading to a major headache for selectors George Bailey, Andrew McDonald and Tony Dodemaide, who will have to leave one gifted Test bowler disappointed at MCG.
Former selector Border said he would tend to omit Hazlewood to give him more time to recover from a light side load.
It’s a tough one, but I would go to Boland (about Hazlewood), he said foxsports.com.au on Thursday, ahead of the December 27 release of a three-part Fox Cricket documentary on his career.
You’re not exactly sure what’s going on behind the scenes, but Josh is a little suspicious.
There remains a realistic possibility that Boland could miss instead, despite his ridiculous five-Test career with 25 wickets at 10.36 and a strike rate of 30.2.
Boland has played an important role in Australia’s success this summer. In his last three innings he won 3-16 at Adelaide Oval and 2-28 and 2-14 at Gabba.
The Test summer now heads to his home ground, the MCG, where the 33-year-old made his debut last year, winning an otherworldly 6-7 against England that will live on in Australian sporting folklore.
Nevertheless, Hazlewood remains a fast-bowling force himself, one with credit in the bank to the tune of 217 Test wickets at 26.16.
For that reason, Australian legend Brett Lee said on Fox Cricket that he would tip Hazlewood over Boland.
However, he added: he needs to be fully fit though. Coming back from a side branch is really tough. If you think you’re ready, give it an extra week.
I think what Cricket Australia could do is give him a rest in Melbourne and play him out in Sydney.
Meanwhile, Border sees no reason to leave anything to chance with Hazlewood’s comeback given the quality Boland brings.
That grunt muscle injury, the strain, that’s probably the worst injury you can have as a bowler, because every ball you put effort into puts stress on that part of the body, Border said.
Obviously he just practiced and everything else, but it’s never the same as in a competition condition. So I would be afraid he’s going to bowl and he pushes a little bit hard in a game situation and it pops again.
There’s no rush to get Josh back because Boland is such a good option. And playing at home and all the history from last year, it’s just going to be a real kick to get the kid to play from the home field. And then you can rethink things for Sydney.
The safety first option for me is Scott Boland nothing against Josh I just think it’s a compelling argument to let Boland in and just keep Josh in the wings getting better and stronger and ready to rock and roll maybe for Sydney.
|
