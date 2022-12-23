Desmond Ricks becomes 7th 5-star candidate in Alabama Footballs 2023 class





Alabama signed an announced six five-star on Wednesday to begin its early signing period. Why not add another? A historic 2023 class got even better when five-star Desmond Ricks revealed his commitment to the Crimson Tide. The IMG (Fla.) Academy star was initially set to announce his college future next year, but a reclassification in November meant another defensive elite on the board. And as has been the case for several blue chips this cycle, Nick Saban and co. took the opportunity. Ricks, a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder becomes the 28th member of Alabama’s top-ranked signing class. The Virginia native is ranked 23rd overall and the No. 2 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite. Assistant coaches Travaris Robinson and Robert Gillespie helped Ricks to pull the tide away from his other finalists, LSU and Florida. MORE signing day breakdowns:Every recruit from Alabama football league of 2023 with highlights Assessment of Alabama and Auburn football 2023 recruiting classes College Coaches, Nick Saban, Sums Up NIL’s Crazy Impact on Recruits in 2023 Ricks had caught the eye of recruiting evaluators and scouts during his teen seasons (he recently turned 18) and was nationally recognized by MaxPreps as a sophomore. He will compete in the Under Armor All-America Game, broadcast on ESPN on January 3. Ricks is Alabama’s first recruit to pick from the national powerhouse since edge Jihaad Campbell and offensive lineman Tyler Booker did so in 2022. At IMG, Ricks worked as an in-house defense attorney. Unlike Alabama’s five other defensive back commits, Ricks has the potential to be a frontier coverage angle with his athleticism and ball skills. Saban noted during his signing day press conference that cornerback was one of the hardest positions to find on the recruiting path. It’s getting a little more popular. I don’t think there was a huge precedent five years ago, Sports Illustrated’s director of recruiting, John Garcia Jr., said. in November, about Rick’s reclassification. … But Ricks does it without having completed the recruitment process and now he throws himself into official visits to multiple schools. It’s that part that’s rarer. … Ricks is both good enough and desirable enough to do that. A lot of these kids wouldn’t necessarily have a place to make a decision like that this late in the year, but not only does Ricks have, there was some chatter over the summer. For most of his rushed recruitment, Ricks was tied to Brian Kelly and LSU. He was in Death Valley for the then-No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 5. LSU also earned the coveted final visit, bringing Ricks to campus last weekend. Since April, Ricks had visited Tuscaloosa at least three times, including an official stop during the Iron Bowl. The morning before Rick’s announcement, a batch of today’s LSU tweeted final throws. Kelly’s group is ranked seventh nationally with 25 signatories. But when it came time to choose a hat and cement his future, Ricks looked for the signature A. Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter@nick_a_alvarezor email it[email protected].

