Andy Murray Gives Retirement Update At Battle Of Brits – ‘Unfortunately That Won’t Happen’ | Tennis | Sport





Andy Murray made a confession during the Battle of the Brits that will sadden tennis fans. The three-time grand slam champion beat arguably Britain’s brightest young talent in Jack Draper 6-2, 1-6, 12-10 as he continues his preparations for the Australian Open.

It was a vital win for his Scotland team as he leveled them with England at 1-1 in front of his home crowd in Aberdeen. The 34-year-old had to work hard for victory as he recovered from a 6-3 deficit in the decisive match tiebreak to triumph over the 20-year-old. Murray’s fighting spirit remains one of the cornerstones of his game as he hit a stunning forehand winner on his third match point. The two-time Wimbledon champion has bounced back from the brink several times during his impressive career, with his semifinal victory over Milos Raonic at the 2016 ATP Finals being just one example. But speaking after the game, as happy as Murray was with his fight back, he admitted that the day will come when he won’t be able to do that anymore. “The will to win, fighting for every point, chasing every ball, came with part luck, part skill shots at the end, a few of them came off,” Murray said when asked how he managed to get out to come. to the right of the result. JUST IN: Everything Boris Becker said during tell-all TV interview after ‘cruel’ time in prison

“Incredible ending, I’ve never played so many tiebreaks before. I wish [I could go on for ever in tennis]Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. I’ve been working really hard, it’s the hardest I’ve done in a long time these past few months. I have to keep going because it’s not perfect yet, but the signs are good.” The two-time Olympic champion paid tribute to Draper for his admirable performance after a promising 2022. He had some success on the challenger tour, winning four titles in three months before taking his match to the ATP Tour. He certainly took his chance as he recorded wins against Taylor Fritz at The Queen’s Club and Diego Schwartzman at Eastbourne, reaching his first ATP Tour semifinal in the latter event on home soil. During the summer US hard court swing, Draper defeated top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime in Montreal and the US Open respectively. NOT MISSING

The powerful southpaw moved up more than 200 places to finish the year at No. 42 and hopes to secure a maiden title in 2023. very long,” Murray gushed. “He loves his tennis, he works extremely hard and there are many positive things in his future. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does, but it’s very exciting for tennis in this country.”

