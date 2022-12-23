Sports
File:European Table Tennis Championships 2022.png
Overview[edit]
|Media data and rationale for non-free use
|Description
|This is a logo for the 2022 European Table Tennis Championships
|Author or
owner of copyright
|Source (WP:NFCC#4)
|https://www.munich2022.com/en
|Use in article (WP:NFCC#7)
|2022 European Table Tennis Championships
|Purpose of use in article (WP:NFCC#8)
|to serve as the primary means of visual identification at the top of the article dedicated to the entity in question.
|Not replaceable by
free media because (WP:NFCC#1)
|Any derivative work based on the logo would be a copyright violation, so creating a free image is not possible.
|Minimal use (WP:NFCC#3)
|WHICH
|Respect for
commercial opportunities (WP:NFCC#2)
|Using a low-resolution image of an organization’s logo in the article about that organization does not affect the commercial viability of the logo.
|Fair useFair use of copyrighted material in the context of the 2022 European Table Tennis Championships//en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:2022_European_Table_Tennis_Championships.png
Licensing[edit]
|This is a logo of an organization, item or event and is protected by copyright. The use of low resolution images on the English Wikipedia, hosted on servers in the United States by the non-profit organization Wikimedia Foundationof logos for particular uses involving identification and critical commentary may qualify as non-free use under United States Copyright Law. Any other use of this image, on Wikipedia or elsewhere, may be a copyright violation. Certain commercial uses of this image may also constitute a trademark violation. See Wikipedia:Non-free content and Wikipedia:Logos.
The use of the logo here does not imply endorsement of the organization by Wikipedia or the Wikimedia Foundation, nor vice versa.
|
File history
Click on a date/time to view the file as it appeared at that time.
|Date Time
|Miniature
|Dimensions
|User
|Commentary
|current
|05:31, Dec 23, 2022
|390 400 (125KB)
|wrestler square (talk | contributions)
|This is a logo for the European Climbing Championships in 2022
You can not overwrite this file.
File usage
There are no pages on the English Wikipedia that use this file (pages on other projects are not listed).
|
Sources
