Iowa football recruiting: TE Zach Ortwerth signs with Hawkeyes





The NFL announced them Pro Bowl selections on National Signing Day and sure enough, the Iowa Hawkeyes had two of four narrow selections for the prestigious honor. With each passing year, it gets harder and harder to argue for any school other than Iowa as a tight-knit college. The Hawkeyes will have one more in a long line NFL draft picks the position when Sam LaPorta leaves this offseason. That’s a tradition. Zach Ortwerth was resold and wants to help continue in Iowa City for years to come. On Wednesday, the St. Louis native made it official when he signed his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Iowa. Ortwerth is a St. Louis University High product with a ready frame to get right into a Big Ten game. As a senior, he was listed at 65 and 220 pounds, which means he’ll probably walk the next call to campus in the 225-230 pound range. On film, Ortwerth shows a fair amount of run-blocking, which is crucial in Iowa’s offense for the in-line tight end, where he projects. But that doesn’t come without some skills in the passing game. SLU used Ortwerth in a role likely similar to what Iowa will do, running routes to the sticks, under and over center. He has sure hands and solid athleticism for his size. As a senior, Ortwerth struggled with injuries all season, but eventually finished with 194 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 catches. This comes after pulling in 20 catches for 299 yards and 5 TDs as a junior. Ortwerth is the only tight end Iowa is expected to draw in the early signing period. It’s worth pointing out that the Hawkeyes have been targeting bigger WR prospects in this class, including a few that have gone elsewhere or are still undecided and likely project more as hybrid TE/WR types which could fulfill a widely disseminated TE role. Iowa will lose the aforementioned Sam LaPorta this year, but has already added Michigan transfer Erick All through the portal to go along with last year’s transfer Steven Stilianos as a senior for 2023. The Hawkeyes also return Luke Lachey from the roster of this year with two more years of eligibility. – although if he continues on his current trajectory, he may make it to the NFL before 2024. That depth probably means Ortwerth has a redshirt year in store, but there will be an opportunity waiting in 2024 and beyond if he can add some mass and continue to develop. Welcome aboard, officially, Zach Ortwerth! Zach Ortwerth, TE

Height: 65

Weight: 220 lbs

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri (St. Louis University High)

stars: 247 sports – 3; Rivals – 3

Commitment Post: Zach Ortwerth commits to Hawkeyes



