Channel Ten offers $1.5 billion to Cricket Australia for broadcasting rights in 2024/25 | Australia sports

In the life cycle of a Cricket Australia government, nothing is more important than the home broadcast deal. There’s prize money, ICC distributions, overseas broadcasts, but the value of showing the premier summer sport to an Australian audience negates it. Everything CA does depends on that cash flow, as well as holding cricket for as many people as possible. The current contract runs for another season, but with channels Seven, Nine, Ten and Fox Sports all wanting a piece next time, everyone wants a deal now.

The last time, in 2018, in James Sutherland’s final months in charge, was a missed opportunity. Channel Ten had turned the Big Bash League into a success in recent years, offering $960 million, backed by US giant CBS, to broadcast every Australian cricket match for free. That meant domestic men’s and women’s matches, a boost to the Sheffield Shield and the 50-over competitions, along with internationals and the BBL. But CA wanted more than a billion dollars, and after a verbal agreement with Ten, it reneged on splitting the rights between Seven and Fox for a relatively small raise to $1.18 billion, with much of that value in counter ads instead. of in cash.

Seven got men’s tests, women’s internationals, and two-thirds of the BBL, just for broadcast TV. Fox got all of the above, as well as exclusive rights to some Big Bash games and all men’s international games, and digital streaming rights to the party. For the first time, a piece of Australian cricket was sent behind a paywall, going against the spirit of the anti-siphoning laws that protect the broadcast of national teams.

That ended the Tens Big Bash model, which had averaged nearly a million viewers per night on the principle of same bat time, same bat channel. Anyone who turned in at 7pm knew there would be cricket no matter who was playing. CA took the golden goose approach and split the competition between two broadcasters. Games were spread across locations and time zones. The league grew, scaring off crowds and big foreign players who preferred shorter engagements. Proponents of Big Bash still rank the songs in all sorts of ways to present it as a success, but the empty grounds and modest talent on screen suggest otherwise. Last week’s episode where the Sydney Thunder was thrown out for 15 to none is symbolic.

That was certainly the view of Seven, who had spent much of the life of the deals complaining publicly about CA and the BBL, and only made its new offer on test matches. The same network has launched several legal proceedings against CA to reduce payments, including a case that has yet to be resolved in federal court. That CA would even consider reapplying is baffling. It would be like the frog offering the scorpion a return trip across the river as it got stung on the way back.

Meanwhile, CBS reorganized as Paramount Global and made the largest bid ever received by CA: about $1.5 billion over seven years. Seven of Nine would have to work with Fox to come close to that offer. Again, this would put all cricket on one network, freely accessible. But again, CA hesitates. A deal with Nine and Fox may be worth less in cash, but those networks are talking about their ability to promote the game.

Alignment with the Rupert Murdoch empire through Fox does mean cricket is also getting a rails run in most Australian newspapers. This has certainly been the case during the current deal. Throw Nine into the mix and you add the former Fairfax papers it acquired, which pretty much cover all of the print and online market beyond the Betoota Advocate. Say what you will about editorial independence, but everyone knows that a rising tide lifts all boats.

There is a slim chance that the recent change of government could mean that a communications minister actually enforces anti-siphoning laws for Australia’s men’s 50-over and 20-over competitions. However, it is more likely that a federal Labor government would rather not pick a fight with Murdoch companies, and that the free-to-air partner would refuse to air those games in consultation with Fox. In any case, Fox’s interest is odd, given how little one-day international cricket has been played in recent seasons and how little excitement it has generated.

In the end it will come down to the vision those who run CA have for the future of cricket: take a chance on something new and unproven, or stick with what is known. It was a big step in 2018 to end the relationship with Nine, but there was also a strong feeling that Nine had gone stale. A six-year break could give it a refresh, and for the audience there could be a sense of coming home. Still, Nine means a partial paywall, which is a handbrake for any sport even in the age of multiple streaming apps. Usually, as in English cricket, there is a Faustian pact where the long-term damage means much more money in the short-term. This time, CA could get the extra money and free-to-air visibility and probably turn both down.