THE FLATS AJ Artis who has overseen Tennessee and USF football strength programs for the past three years has been named director of football strength and performance at Georgia Tech, head coach Brent Key announced Thursday.

Artis, 29, is a rising star in the strength and conditioning profession and has three years of experience as a director of football strength and conditioning at the NCAA Division I FBS level before age 30. He comes to Tech after serving as director served in football strength and conditioning with USF in 2021 and 2022 and as director of football sports performance with Tennessee in 2020.

AJ has quickly become one of the most respected strength coaches in America and I’m very excited to have him leading our strength and conditioning efforts here at The Flats, said Key. He has done an amazing job in three seasons as Director of Strength and Conditioning at USF and Tennessee, comes highly recommended by people who have worked with him throughout his career, and really stood out during the application process as the right fit for our student athletes at Georgia Tech.

Prior to his ascension to Tennessee’s top spot, Artis served as Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance at UT for two seasons (2018 and 2019) under then Director Craig Fitzgerald. Artis was promoted to lead Vols’ strength and conditioning efforts following Fitzgerald’s departure to the New York Giants of the National Football League.

Before arriving in Tennessee, Artis worked as a strength and conditioning associate at Duke for two years (2016-2017). With the Blue Devils, Artis worked directly with football, which won the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl and included future first-round NFL draft pick Daniel Jones, and hockey, which ranked in the top five nationally during the 2016 campaign.

Artis began his career with one-year stints as a graduate assistant at Appalachian State (2015-16) and an intern at his alma mater, Campbell (2014-15). While working with the football program at App State, the Mountaineers became the first team to ever win a bowl game in their first year of FBS eligibility in 2015. He also oversaw strength and conditioning for hockey and golf programs in the Appalachians. He worked with a slew of teams as an intern at Campbell, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball.

Artis was a three-year football letter winner with Campbell from 2012-14, starting as a wide receiver before moving to the tight end for his final two seasons. He was a member of Campbell’s academic honor roll for three years and received a bachelor’s degree in exercise science in 2015. In 2017, he received a master’s degree in exercise science from Appalachian State. He and his wife, D Janelle, have two daughters, Amoura. and Aliana.

Jerideau brings an extensive background at the Power Five conference level to The Flats, having spent the past seven seasons in South Carolina (2016-17; 2020-22) and Tennessee (2018-19). In his most recent stint in South Carolina, he served as assistant director of sports performance. He was also named the Gamecocks Director of Accountability, establishing a scoring system to track the off-field performance of college football students each day.

At Tennessee, Jerideau spent two seasons at Artis as the assistant director of football sports performance. His two seasons at UT came after two seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach/recruiting assistant in South Carolina, where he worked with both the football and track and field teams, as well as participating in campus tours for incoming recruits.

Jerideau also spent a year with Artis in the Appalachian State (2015-2016), where he served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, working directly with the Mountaineers football and cheerleading programs. Jerideau’s lone season with App State also included the Mountaineers’ historic Camellia Bowl victory in 2015. He began his strength and conditioning career with an internship in Houston for five months before leaving for Appalachian State.

A standout defensive tackle as a player, Jerideau began his collegiate career at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College, where he helped lead the Greyhounds to the 2009 National Junior College Athletic Association national championship game. He then transferred to South Carolina and earned three letters with the Gamecocks from 2010-12. He earned an invite to the 2013 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers later that year. He spent the 2013 season with the Chargers before beginning his coaching career.

Jerideau received a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from South Carolina in 2012. He and his wife, Allie, have a daughter, Adalyn.

Diaz comes from USF to Artis at Georgia Tech, where he served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach under Artis in 2021 and 2022. analysis of the Catapult Sports monitoring system.

Diaz joined Artis at USF after three seasons at Arizona State, where he began as an assistant coach for football performance in 2018 and 2019 before being promoted to assistant head coach for football performance in 2020. At ASU, he worked with both front-seven and skill athletes , while also supervising the football hall’s food and gas station.

His experience also includes two years as a personal trainer in his native New Jersey (2016-18) and two years as an intern and graduate assistant in the strength and conditioning program at his alma mater, South Carolina.

Diaz was a fullback and a key contributor to South Carolina special teams from 2012-14. He joined the Gamecocks as a walk-on in 2012, earned his first letter in 2013, and received a college scholarship ahead of his senior season in 2014. He graduated from South Carolina with honors with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science in 2014 and a master’s degree in exercise science. human performance and nutrition with summa cum laude honors from Logan University in 2017.

Smith also knows Artis after serving on his staff at USF and Tennessee. Smith originally joined Artis in January 2021 as assistant director of football performance at UT, and went to USF three months later to become assistant strength and conditioning under Artis.

Smith’s experience at the FBS level also includes stints as a strength and conditioning intern at South Carolina in 2019 and at Duke in 2016. He has also gained extensive experience as a lead strength and conditioning coach at a trio of high schools Airport HS (West Columbia, SC 2017- 18), River Bluff HS (Lexington, SC 2018-19), and St. Josephs Catholic School (Greenville, SC 2020).

Smith played collegiately at South Carolina State, where he served as special teams captain in 2014 and helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships (2013-14) and an NCAA Division I FCS win. playoff appearance in 2013.

He graduated from SC State in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in physical activity management. He and his wife, Kalifa, have a daughter, Ava Noelle.

Boyle enters his third year as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for Georgia Tech Football. He came to Georgia Tech in 2021 from Colorado State where he spent 2020 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Prior to his lone season at Colorado State, he was a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater, Temple, for the 2019 season. He also has six years of experience as a private personal trainer and performance coach.

Playing collegiately with Temple from 2008-13, Boyle appeared in 36 games as an offensive lineman and helped the Owls to their first bowl berth in 30 years in 2009. He was a member of the Temple and Mid-American Conference academic honors list and was elected to the Big East Conference all-academic team in 2012.

Boyle, the brother of Georgia Tech football research and analysis coordinator Pat Boyle, received two degrees from Temple in 2012, a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science, and a master’s degree in kinesiology in 2014.

Georgia Tech Football will open the 2023 season on September 2 when they host new annual ACC rival Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Click HERE to make a down payment to secure season tickets for the Yellow Jackets’ seven-game home game in 2023, including the opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Louisville and six home dates at Bobby Dodd Stadium, with visits from ACC- opponents North Carolina, Boston College and Syracuse and Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate versus arch-rival Georgia.

Competitive Stimulation Initiative

In a united effort, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to accelerate student-athlete scholarship funding with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match program, where each new gift to the AT Funds Athletic Scholarship Fund made through December 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million . Should Accelerate GT meet its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. For more information and to contribute online, visit opfund.org/accelerate.

Follow us for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow JacketsTwitter (@GTathletics),Facebook,Instagramor visit us atwww.ramblinwreck.com.