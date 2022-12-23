A table tennis success story built with Apache Kafka

Improving the sport and the associated competitions themselves is another excellent enhancement, including analyzing and monitoring gameplay, player health, security, and other use cases.

Think of beautiful customer experiences with gamification when watching a game, live betting, location-based services in the stadium, automated payments, coupons, integration with affiliated fan shops and shopping centers, and so on.

It is a huge challenge to reinvent a data architecture to provide a real-time data stream for sports leagues and events. However, digitization enables numerous innovative use cases to improve user experiences and better connect with players, fans and business partners .

The sports world is changing. Digitization is everywhere. Cameras and sensors analyze matches. Stadiums will be connected and contain mobile apps and location-based services. Players use social networks to influence and market themselves and consumer products. Real-time data processing is crucial for most innovative sports applications . This blog post explores how data streaming with Apache Kafka is helping to reshape the sports industry, with a concrete example from the global table tennis organization.

The use of data is a fundamental change in sport. A very early example is the famous story of Moneyball: the art of winning an unfair game: A book by Michael Lewis, published in 2003, about the Oakland Athletics baseball team and its general manager, Billy Beane. The emphasis is on the team’s analytical, evidence-based, sabermetric approach to building a competitive baseball team despite Oakland’s small budget. A movie based on Lewis’s book, starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, was released in 2011. Whether you are a coach or player, a fan or a sports-related company, data is critical to success. White paper from Wipro Digital “Connected Stadium Solutionsexplores the motivation and different use cases for reimagining sports. And most use cases are only possible with real-time data. That’s where data streaming comes in… Let’s look at a concrete success story.

The current state of table tennis

World Table Tennis (WTT) is a company founded by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to manage the official professional table tennis series of events and its commercial rights. Table tennis is more important than you might think: there are more than 200 member associations around the world within the ITTF.

World Table Tennis also leads the digital sport transformation and commercializes its software application for real-time event scoring worldwide with Apache Kafka.

Previously, ITTF scoring was manually processed with a desktop-based, on-venue results system (OVR) – a local solution to process match data that calculated rankings and records, then sent event information to other systems such as scoreboards.

Real-time data is essential in the sports world. The ITTF team redesigned their data system in 18 months, moving from an on-premises-only infrastructure to a cloud-native data system using fully managed Confluent Cloud with Apache Kafka as the central nervous system.

Real-time analytics with Kafka to provide stats, connect with fans and integrate with gaming and betting

Vatsan Rama (Director of IT, ITTF Group) talked about it in the Confluent podcast Stream real-time sports analysis with Apache Kafka for World Table Tennis. Here are some exciting use cases for real-time analysis around table tennis:

Real-time statistics of scores and other interesting facts sent in a match to scoreboards, media broadcasters, betting providers and other third party consumers

sent in a match to scoreboards, media broadcasters, betting providers and other third party consumers The Empire kicks off recording of a live feed (stream of events)

(stream of events) Analysis of players trading in real time and comparing it to historical data (including advanced use cases such as ball spin)

(including advanced use cases such as ball spin) Smart umpires using video analysis in real time (such as error, net, offsite, error, etc.)

using video analysis in real time (such as error, net, offsite, error, etc.) Stateful statistics during the broadcast for example, the longest ball game (rally) in the last 24 months

for example, the longest ball game (rally) in the last 24 months Batch analysis of historical data for coaching and player preparation against the next opponent

against the next opponent Global consolidation of event and competition data all over the world and across different (sub)organizations

all over the world and across different (sub)organizations Customer 360 with mobile apps and real-time clickstream analytics to get to know the fans better and increase sales (also known as fan engagement)

to get to know the fans better and increase sales (also known as fan engagement) Data exchange with business partners e.g. low latency with SLAs for critical use cases such as live betting API integration

e.g. low latency with SLAs for critical use cases such as live betting API integration Innovative new business models of integration with advanced technologies such as blockchain, NFTs and crypto

That’s a lot of exciting use cases across different business units, isn’t it? Most can be adapted to any other sport.

So if you work in a business related to sports, why wait any longer? Start your first data streaming project!

Why data streaming with Kafka makes a difference when processing and sharing sports data

Data connectivity through various interfaces, APIs and systems plus correlation of the data in real time is the key for modernizing the data infrastructure for every sport use:

Source: Wipro Digital

Apache Kafka is the de facto standard for data streaming. Let’s see why data streaming is a perfect solution for modernizing sports usage scenarios:

Real-time data integration and processing : Most innovative use cases for sports only work well if the information between systems is correlated in real time. Kafka Connect, Kafka Streams, KSQL and other components enable the use of a single data processing infrastructure.

: Most innovative use cases for sports only work well if the information between systems is correlated in real time. Kafka Connect, Kafka Streams, KSQL and other components enable the use of a single data processing infrastructure. Storage : True decoupling and dealing with back pressure are critical as slow consumers have different data processing capabilities than real time consumers. The replayability of historical information does not require another new database or data lake. Tiered storage enables cost-efficient long-term storage in Kafka.

: True decoupling and dealing with back pressure are critical as slow consumers have different data processing capabilities than real time consumers. The replayability of historical information does not require another new database or data lake. Tiered storage enables cost-efficient long-term storage in Kafka. Hybrid edge infrastructure : Some use cases require low-latency or offline computing power. Kafka is perfect because it’s a single platform for real-time integration, data processing, and storage. Real-time replication between separate Kafka environments provides out-of-the-box support for edge analytics and sometimes disconnected environments.

: Some use cases require low-latency or offline computing power. Kafka is perfect because it’s a single platform for real-time integration, data processing, and storage. Real-time replication between separate Kafka environments provides out-of-the-box support for edge analytics and sometimes disconnected environments. Data management between stakeholders and environments : Data privacy, access control, compliance and zero trust are critical features of any modern IT infrastructure. The Kafka ecosystem monitors and enforces the end-to-end data flow using a schema registry for defining contracts between independent data producers and downstream consumers and additional tools on top of data line and distributed tracing.

: Data privacy, access control, compliance and zero trust are critical features of any modern IT infrastructure. The Kafka ecosystem monitors and enforces the end-to-end data flow using a schema registry for defining contracts between independent data producers and downstream consumers and additional tools on top of data line and distributed tracing. Fully managed cloud-first approach : The cloud makes it possible to focus on business problems and innovation. Only manage your own Kafka clusters if serverless SaaS is impossible due to security, cost or latency reasons! Don’t trust marketing and ensure that your Kafka service is indeed fully managed, not just partially, assuming the risks and operational burdens.

: The cloud makes it possible to focus on business problems and innovation. Only manage your own Kafka clusters if serverless SaaS is impossible due to security, cost or latency reasons! Don’t trust marketing and ensure that your Kafka service is indeed fully managed, not just partially, assuming the risks and operational burdens. Omnichannel customer 360 : Most businesses and fans need to access information through a variety of interfaces (including web browsers, mobile apps, devices, smart points of sale, location-based services, etc.). Kafka’s unique combination of real-time messaging and storage provides out-of-the-box support for building decoupled 360 applications for customers.

: Most businesses and fans need to access information through a variety of interfaces (including web browsers, mobile apps, devices, smart points of sale, location-based services, etc.). Kafka’s unique combination of real-time messaging and storage provides out-of-the-box support for building decoupled 360 applications for customers. Share data and open API for B2B exchange : Most sports use cases contain different datasets that allow for new internal and external use cases. Real-time data sharing between business units and external business partners or public Open APIs enables innovation to improve customer experience or establish brand new business models. Kafka and related cloud services enable real-time data exchange.

: Most sports use cases contain different datasets that allow for new internal and external use cases. Real-time data sharing between business units and external business partners or public Open APIs enables innovation to improve customer experience or establish brand new business models. Kafka and related cloud services enable real-time data exchange. Proactive cyber security : Digitization brings risks. Stars use social networks. Stadiums and shops are connected. Cameras monitor players and environments. And so on. Real-time situational awareness and threat intelligence are critical to protecting data, and people are essential in a world where everything is digital and integrated.

: Digitization brings risks. Stars use social networks. Stadiums and shops are connected. Cameras monitor players and environments. And so on. Real-time situational awareness and threat intelligence are critical to protecting data, and people are essential in a world where everything is digital and integrated. Integration with blockchain, crypto and NFT: After the current crypto winter, there will be many innovative use cases for the metaverse and decentralized identity management. an example is selling instant moments in sports through NFTs. Kafka is the middleware between mainstream applications and the NFT and crypto trading platforms.

Reimagine sports and turn customers into fans with data streaming using Apache Kafka

Real-time data processing is crucial for most innovative sports applications. Most events and actions must be processed while the information is still current. Once data is stored in a database or data lake at rest, it is too late to act on the data for innovative use cases such as notifications, recommendations, alerts, gaming, and many other use cases.