Sports
A table tennis success story built with Apache Kafka
The sports world is changing. Digitization is everywhere. Cameras and sensors analyze matches. Stadiums will be connected and contain mobile apps and location-based services. Players use social networks to influence and market themselves and consumer products. Real-time data processing is crucial for most innovative sports applications. This blog post explores how data streaming with Apache Kafka is helping to reshape the sports industry, with a concrete example from the global table tennis organization.
Innovation in sports and gaming with real-time analytics
It is a huge challenge to reinvent a data architecture to provide a real-time data stream for sports leagues and events. However, digitization enables numerous innovative use cases to improve user experiences and better connect with players, fans and business partners.
Think of beautiful customer experiences with gamification when watching a game, live betting, location-based services in the stadium, automated payments, coupons, integration with affiliated fan shops and shopping centers, and so on.
Source: Wipro Digital
Improving the sport and the associated competitions themselves is another excellent enhancement, including analyzing and monitoring gameplay, player health, security, and other use cases.
Source: Wipro Digital
The use of data is a fundamental change in sport. A very early example is the famous story of Moneyball: the art of winning an unfair game: A book by Michael Lewis, published in 2003, about the Oakland Athletics baseball team and its general manager, Billy Beane. The emphasis is on the team’s analytical, evidence-based, sabermetric approach to building a competitive baseball team despite Oakland’s small budget. A movie based on Lewis’s book, starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, was released in 2011.
Whether you are a coach or player, a fan or a sports-related company, data is critical to success. White paper from Wipro Digital “Connected Stadium Solutionsexplores the motivation and different use cases for reimagining sports.
And most use cases are only possible with real-time data. That’s where data streaming comes in… Let’s look at a concrete success story.
The current state of table tennis
World Table Tennis (WTT) is a company founded by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to manage the official professional table tennis series of events and its commercial rights. Table tennis is more important than you might think: there are more than 200 member associations around the world within the ITTF.
World Table Tennis also leads the digital sport transformation and commercializes its software application for real-time event scoring worldwide with Apache Kafka.
Previously, ITTF scoring was manually processed with a desktop-based, on-venue results system (OVR) – a local solution to process match data that calculated rankings and records, then sent event information to other systems such as scoreboards.
Real-time data is essential in the sports world. The ITTF team redesigned their data system in 18 months, moving from an on-premises-only infrastructure to a cloud-native data system using fully managed Confluent Cloud with Apache Kafka as the central nervous system.
Real-time analytics with Kafka to provide stats, connect with fans and integrate with gaming and betting
Vatsan Rama (Director of IT, ITTF Group) talked about it in the Confluent podcast Stream real-time sports analysis with Apache Kafka for World Table Tennis. Here are some exciting use cases for real-time analysis around table tennis:
- Real-time statistics of scores and other interesting facts sent in a match to scoreboards, media broadcasters, betting providers and other third party consumers
- The Empire kicks off recording of a live feed (stream of events)
- Analysis of players trading in real time and comparing it to historical data (including advanced use cases such as ball spin)
- Smart umpires using video analysis in real time (such as error, net, offsite, error, etc.)
- Stateful statistics during the broadcastfor example, the longest ball game (rally) in the last 24 months
- Batch analysis of historical data for coaching and player preparation against the next opponent
- Global consolidation of event and competition data all over the world and across different (sub)organizations
- Customer 360 with mobile apps and real-time clickstream analytics to get to know the fans better and increase sales (also known as fan engagement)
- Data exchange with business partnerse.g. low latency with SLAs for critical use cases such as live betting API integration
- Innovative new business models of integration with advanced technologies such as blockchain, NFTs and crypto
That’s a lot of exciting use cases across different business units, isn’t it? Most can be adapted to any other sport.
So if you work in a business related to sports, why wait any longer? Start your first data streaming project!
Why data streaming with Kafka makes a difference when processing and sharing sports data
Data connectivity through various interfaces, APIs and systems plus correlation of the data in real time is the key for modernizing the data infrastructure for every sport use:
Source: Wipro Digital
Apache Kafka is the de facto standard for data streaming. Let’s see why data streaming is a perfect solution for modernizing sports usage scenarios:
- Real-time data integration and processing: Most innovative use cases for sports only work well if the information between systems is correlated in real time. Kafka Connect, Kafka Streams, KSQL and other components enable the use of a single data processing infrastructure.
- Storage: True decoupling and dealing with back pressure are critical as slow consumers have different data processing capabilities than real time consumers. The replayability of historical information does not require another new database or data lake. Tiered storage enables cost-efficient long-term storage in Kafka.
- Hybrid edge infrastructure: Some use cases require low-latency or offline computing power. Kafka is perfect because it’s a single platform for real-time integration, data processing, and storage. Real-time replication between separate Kafka environments provides out-of-the-box support for edge analytics and sometimes disconnected environments.
- Data management between stakeholders and environments: Data privacy, access control, compliance and zero trust are critical features of any modern IT infrastructure. The Kafka ecosystem monitors and enforces the end-to-end data flow using a schema registry for defining contracts between independent data producers and downstream consumers and additional tools on top of data line and distributed tracing.
- Fully managed cloud-first approach: The cloud makes it possible to focus on business problems and innovation. Only manage your own Kafka clusters if serverless SaaS is impossible due to security, cost or latency reasons! Don’t trust marketing and ensure that your Kafka service is indeed fully managed, not just partially, assuming the risks and operational burdens.
- Omnichannel customer 360: Most businesses and fans need to access information through a variety of interfaces (including web browsers, mobile apps, devices, smart points of sale, location-based services, etc.). Kafka’s unique combination of real-time messaging and storage provides out-of-the-box support for building decoupled 360 applications for customers.
- Share data and open API for B2B exchange: Most sports use cases contain different datasets that allow for new internal and external use cases. Real-time data sharing between business units and external business partners or public Open APIs enables innovation to improve customer experience or establish brand new business models. Kafka and related cloud services enable real-time data exchange.
- Proactive cyber security: Digitization brings risks. Stars use social networks. Stadiums and shops are connected. Cameras monitor players and environments. And so on. Real-time situational awareness and threat intelligence are critical to protecting data, and people are essential in a world where everything is digital and integrated.
- Integration with blockchain, crypto and NFT: After the current crypto winter, there will be many innovative use cases for the metaverse and decentralized identity management. an example is selling instant moments in sports through NFTs. Kafka is the middleware between mainstream applications and the NFT and crypto trading platforms.
Reimagine sports and turn customers into fans with data streaming using Apache Kafka
Real-time data processing is crucial for most innovative sports applications. Most events and actions must be processed while the information is still current. Once data is stored in a database or data lake at rest, it is too late to act on the data for innovative use cases such as notifications, recommendations, alerts, gaming, and many other use cases.
Here’s a concrete Kafka-powered example combining live video streaming, gamification, CRM integration, crypto and NFT services, and more:
Data streaming with the de facto standard Apache Kafka is the basis of innovation in sports. It doesn’t matter if you work in a sports organization, retail, security, betting, marketing or any other related business. The cloud is a fundamental change for the sport. Organizations no longer need to host and manage the infrastructure. They can quickly build new use cases ffocus on the business logic with small teams to innovate quickly. The example of a worldwide table tennis organization is a great real-life example.
How do you use real-time data in a sports environment? Or is batch processing still sufficient for your use cases? What role does data streaming play in these scenarios? Let’s connect on LinkedIn and discuss it!
|
Sources
2/ https://dzone.com/articles/a-table-tennis-success-story-built-with-apache-kaf
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A table tennis success story built with Apache Kafka
- 2022 has been a tough year for the social media industryExBulletin
- Tennis Releases Spring Schedule – University of South Dakota Athletics
- How to prevent cervical cancer: Get vaccinated early and get follow-up tests
- Mammograms: How They Work and What You Need to Know
- Merck’s COVID pill doesn’t cut hospitalizations, death rates in many vaccinated adults – study
- Other illnesses can cause long Covid’s same symptoms, study finds
- Georgia Tech completes Football Strength Staff Football Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- The inventor of Great Britain’s “true national dish” has died aged 77
- Coronavirus cases increase in UK for 4 weeks
- Channel Ten offers $1.5 billion to Cricket Australia for broadcasting rights in 2024/25 | Australia sports
- Pickleball is growing in popularity along with more trips to the doctor News