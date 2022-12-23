Boxing Day Test set for ‘very low’ crowd amid ugly Aussie cricket farce

Pat Cummins and Aussie teammates at the MCG for the 2021 Boxing Day Cricket Test. Image: Getty

The CEO of the Melbourne Cricket Club has made a disturbing forecast about the number of fans likely to attend the opening day of the Boxing Day Test – a figure labeled ‘very low’ by Australian great Simon O’Donnell. Cricket crowds around Australia have dropped noticeably in recent months, with a record attendance at the MCG last month for an ODI clash against England.

There was also hardly anyone in the stands at the start of the Test summer in Perth as Australia took on the West Indies, but fans flocked to the Adelaide Oval and Gabba for the final two Tests against the West Indies and South respectively Africa. And while we’re used to seeing 80-90,000 fans in the MCG for the first ball of the Boxing Day Test, MCC CEO Stuart Fox thinks that’s unlikely to be the case this year.

I’d love to say yes (well, we’re getting a huge crowd), but unfortunately the crowd is a bit less for cricket, Fox said on SEN radio. We were looking at about 65,000 for day one, which is typically about 5,000-10,000 on a normal day one at the Boxing Day Test.

But in the five days, I hope we get about 180,000 people through the gates. It’s a pretty special event, for us it’s the equivalent of two Grand Finals days in a row over five days.

They’ll show up, our members will show up, it’s going to be some special days, especially day one, day two and day three, they’re pretty special. The weather looks good so I encourage everyone to get outside.

Retired all-rounder O’Donnell was stunned by the forecast, saying 65,000 would be ‘very low’ before Boxing Day. 65k Stuart Fox predicts at the MCG for Boxing Day, which I think is very low. Before Australia and South Africa I would have thought we had climbed a few more.

SEN presenter Sam Edmund said: I’m disappointed if that’s the case, it shocked me when he said that. Obviously, the first indication is that this is the number they expect in reality. I wonder if that would be one of the lowest Boxing Day crowds we’ve seen in ages?

Why have Aussie cricket crowds been so low?

The Australian public has shown a great lack of love for cricket in recent months, as many have suggested because of the way Justin Langer left as a coach. Langer was offered a six-month contract extension at the start of the year, which he took as an affront after Australia retained the Ashes in England last year before winning the T20 World Cup.

As a result, he stepped down as coach, which came about after reportedly losing the locker room due to his intense style.

Roomy 10,000 fans attended the third ODI between Australia and England at the MCG last month – the lowest ever crowd for an ODI at the venue. There were also huge amounts of empty seats at the 60,000-seat Optus Stadium for the first Test against the West Indies, while only 25,000 showed up for Australia’s clash with Sri Lanka at the same venue at the T20 World Cup.

There was a record attendance for the third ODI between Australia and England at the MCG. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s fair to say I think the Australian cricket team is on the nose for those in the west, commentator Tim Gossage said on SEN radio. There are likely to be some fallout from Justin Langer’s departure.

As much as he has moved and much of the sporting and cricketing community has moved, there is probably a level of people whose care factor has somewhat diminished with the Australian team.

Speak against Yahoo Sports Australia last month, former Test captain Michael Clarke agreed that the team was “on the nose.” with the public. He said: “We’re trying to figure out what’s going on. I think there are still a lot of people who are annoyed by what happened to Sandpaper-gate.

“I think a lot of people are pissed off about how Justin Langer lost his job and then things have happened off the pitch to individual players as well. I think Cricket Australia needs to ask the fans what they expect and what they want from us as a cricket team .

“I think the key is to be respected, it’s not necessarily to be liked. We care a lot about what people say about us. There are so many things happening around this Australian team that are un-Australian.”

