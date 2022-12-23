Kansas State football nets 26 on early signing day for 2023 recruiting

MANHATTAN The days and hours leading up to college football signing day can be harrowing for coaches and recruiting coordinators alike.

That’s why Kansas State coach Chris Kleeman was all smiles Wednesday night as he met with the media to discuss the Wildcats’ early draft for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

There were no dropouts from the 11th hour. Rather, three late additions on Tuesday and Wednesday proved to be the icing on the cake for what is arguably K-State’s most decorated recruiting class ever.

By the time the day was over, K-State had 26 signatures (23 from high school) and three transfers to grade school, in addition to a few recent additions to the transfer portal. Nationally, Rivals had the Wildcats’ class at No. 28, 247Sports No. 29, and On3 No. 34.

For Kleeman, persistence and personal contact with potential recruits were the biggest factors in the Wildcats’ success, even greater than a record high school talent year and a Big 12 championship.

“Guys we’ve been with for a long time. We had a real cycle with these guys where we were very close to these guys,” said Kleeman. “We had 26 guys (singing) and we had 24 guys come to game day sometime this year or last year, and I still think it’s our best sell getting these prospects and their families to a game in the Bill (Bill Snyder Family Stadium) and watch the crowd here.

“We had 10 kids come to our camp last summer, and then four players that we saw at satellite camps. And for us, of course, it starts with the state of Kansas. We have six kids from the state of Kansas that we are extremely excited about. “

The six Kansas high school picks Maize High School quarterback Avery Johnson, Olathe South defense end Jordan Allen, Wichita Kapaun-Mt. Carmel tight end Will Anciaux, Wichita Collegiate safety Wesley Fair, Blue Valley wide receiver Andre Davis and Kansas City Piper offensive lineman Camden Beebe were all in the state’s top dozen. Johnson and Allen were legitimate four-star prospects by consensus.

Landing Johnson, who helped lead Maize to back-to-back Class 5A state championships over the past two seasons, was particularly important. It had been 19 years since K-State last signed the state’s No. 1 player, and as it turned out, Johnson’s coattails were far-reaching after he committed to the Wildcats in early July.

From the moment he announced his intentions, Johnson was convincing other top prospects to follow suit.

“I think that was really important for him to be one of the leaders in the class, and I know (offensive coordinator) Collin Klein did a phenomenal job recruiting him, and between Collin and Taylor (Braet, recruiting coordinator) and other people, just keep trying to help him through this recruiting process,” Kleeman said of Johnson’s persuasiveness. “Whether it was social media or reaching out to guys, or seeing guys at games because he’s taken so many football games from us this year, he’s been a huge help.

“And he wanted to do that. He wanted to help, and helped bring in some really good kids who he’s going to play with for four or five years.”

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Johnson brings much more to the table than his recruiting prowess. During the summer, he participated in the Elite 11 Finals, and as a senior with Maize, passed for 2,768 yards and 29 touchdowns with only three interceptions, while rushing for 817 yards and 15 scores.

“First, he has very good arm talent,” said Kleeman. “And that’s the first thing we’re looking for, really good arm talent.

“He sees the field very well and can throw from the hash to the touchline, throw the vertical ball exceptionally well and then the athletics. The ability to play with his feet.”

Allen, a 6-3, 245-pounder, was a first-team all-state linebacker at Olathe South, but projects as an edge rusher in college.

Beebe continues the legacy of the K-State family, following in brother Cooper Beebe’s footsteps. Cooper Beebe, a junior on this year’s Wildcat team, was a second-team All-American at left guard after receiving all Big 12 honors at left tackle as a sophomore.

The three late additions to the class made the signing day all the more special. First to sign up was linebacker Asa Newsom of Waverly, Iowa, who announced his commitment Tuesday, and was followed Wednesday morning by Hutchinson Community College linebacker Terry Kirksey and wide receiver Tre Spivey of Chandler, Arizona in the afternoon.

Overall, the Wildcats signed four wide receivers and five linebackers. Both were positions of emergency. They also added six defensive backs, three cornerbacks and three safeties to make up for heavy graduation losses in secondary.

All three junior college transfers Kirksey, cornerback Will Lee of NJCAA National Champion Iowa Western, and linebacker Rex Van Wyhe of Iowa Central are expected to contribute immediately.

K-State cast a wide recruiting net into the cycle, signing players from 13 different states. Of the 26 players who signed, 13 are expected to enroll and attend spring training during the semester.

Kansas State’s signing class in early 2023

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYERS

Jordan Allen 6-3, 245, defensive end, Olathe.

Will Anciaux 6-6, 220, tight end, Wichita.

Camden Beebe 6-2, 320, offensive lineman, Kansas City, Kan.

Jayce Brown 6-0, 170, wide receiver, Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Andrew Davis 6-4, 200, wide receiver, Leawood.

Ryan Davis 6-4, 235, Defensive End, Phoenix, Ariz.

Colin Dunn 6-0, 195, linebacker, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jack Fabris 6-1, 195, security, Bogart, Ga.

Wesley Fair 6-1, 185, safety, Wichita.

Jackson Fuller 6-4, 280, offensive lineman, Eagle, Idaho.

Joe Jackson 5-10, 195, running back, Haines City, Fla.

Avery Johnson 6-2, 175, quarterback, Wichita.

Donovan McIntosh 6-2, 170, cornerback, St. Louis, Mo.

Andrew Metzger 6-4, 225, tight end, Aurora, Colo.

Asa Newsom 6-3, 225, linebacker, Waverley, Iowa.

Chiddi Obiazor 6-5, 245, Defensive End, Eden Prairie, Minn.

Austin Roman 6-2, 230, linebacker, Hillsboro, Mo.

Cameroon Sallis 6-1, 200, safety, Arlington, Texas.

Tre Spivey 6-4, 190, wide receiver, Chandler, Ariz.

Kanijal Thomas 5-10, 175, cornerback, Del City, Okla.

Asher Tomaszewski 6-3, 280, defensive tackle, Schererville, Ind.

Devin Vass 6-6, 275, offensive lineman, Barlow, Fla.

Wesley Watson 6-1, 190, wide receiver, College Station, Texas.

TRANSFERS FROM THE JUNIOR COLLEGE

Terry Kirksey 6-2, 230, linebacker, Hutchinson CC.

Will Lee 6-2, 185, cornerback, Iowa Western CC.

Rex van Wyhe 6-5, 225, linebacker, Iowa Central CC.

