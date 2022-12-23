Kansas football program signs 12 prospects for 2023 on first day of early signing period

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold was largely pleased with the results of a busy morning of signings on Wednesday, the start of the December three-day signing period for college football.

Overall, Kansas has inked 12 members of the Class of 2023 for official letters of intent, three wide receivers, three defensive linemen, two defensive backs and one linebacker, offensive lineman, tight end and running back.

All 12 signatories were three-star candidates according to Rivals.com, and Leipold praised his assistant coaches and recruiting staff for their tireless efforts to bring in the right type of talent and fit it into the emerging KU program.

You are always looking to meet needs and build for the future, he said. Always recruit before the competition and keep building.

Two of the more notable signers on Wednesday played their high school football just a few miles from KU’s campus. Offensive tackle Calvin Clements was a standout at Free State High and Jaden Hamm had a strong career at Eudora High.

Both had been committed elsewhere, Clements in Baylor and Hamm in Arkansas, before changing their minds and signing with Kansas.

Leipold said he couldn’t be more excited about adding both players, noting that their talent and potential was just as promising as what picking KU could do for the rest of the state’s prospects in future classes.

While Leipold and his staff maintained a bond with both players during their recruitment, he said on Wednesday that no heavy pressure was put on either player after committing to their previous schools. And he called their changes of heart natural and the product of the season the Jayhawks had.

Being so close (to the KU campus) probably helped to see and feel the culture change, he said. Hopefully local recruits will take note of their decisions in the future.

Kansas had known about both players for a long time, and Leipold said talking to Clements and Hamm more recently, after they reopened their recruits, was akin to having adult conversations.

I told them and their families it was amazing to see the transformation of adulthood from the first time they sat in my office, Leipold said.

The fact that Kansas is now bowl-bound and garnered national attention in the form of ranking in the Top 25 a while back and bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to the city helped significantly in the final stretch of KU’s recruiting efforts in the class of 2023. And Leipold said the school board and Kansas fans, who showed up for three straight sellouts and were responsible for the third-highest attendance jump (95.57%) in Division I in 2022, played a big part in helping many of these players to decide that KU was the right place for them.

(It) was tough, Leipold said he was patient as these prospects and others watched KU’s 2022 season play out. You heard people say, I see you’re getting better, but the improvement of this program has closed some gaps. And they started seeing some of the same things that they saw in other places.

Other notable nuggets from Wednesday’s signing day included:

As of Wednesday afternoon, KU’s 2023 class was ranked #77 nationally by Rivals.com. That placed the Jayhawks last in the Big 12, but it’s worth noting that KU also had by far the smallest number of 2023 players signed of any Big 12 school.

Leipold acknowledged that KU’s signing of defensive tackles Marcus Calvin and Blake Herold was part of an ongoing evolution to a four-man defensive front.

The KU coach said he liked the athleticism of defensive backs Jameel Croft, a cornerback, and Taylor Davis, a safety. Croft is the latest KU player to come out of Detroit, the hometown of several KU newcomers heading into the 2022 season, thanks in large part to linebackers coach Chris Simpsons’ connections there.

Perhaps the biggest compliment Leipold paid to a single player during Wednesday’s press conference was thrown at linebacker Logan Brantley, a 6-foot-2, 211-pound prospect from Cherry Creek High in Denver. He’s the type of guy who will one day be captain of this football team, I believe, Leipold said. Just because of the position he plays, the confidence he plays with, how he goes about it. Get respect in the room.

Leipold said talks about KU’s stadium and facility upgrades and name, image and likeness opportunities were a big part of this hiring cycle and would continue to move forward. However, he felt good about the fact that KU has plans for both aspects. Now you have something to talk about again, he said. I think it’s all pieces that (keep) stacking (on top of each other). NIL is huge. We have to get better at that and we are. It’s not something you (hopefully) bring up in conversation. That is not possible. You have to start talking about opportunities and plans and things like that.

Former KU pledge Kasen Weisman, a quarterback from Douglasville, Georgia, announced Wednesday afternoon that he was withdrawing from the program. He did not reveal which school he planned to sign with, but the three-star candidate recently received an offer from new Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Not included in KU’s signing day festivities on Wednesday were the transfer portal players who have committed to KU. Their position on the schedule does not become official until they arrive on campus and attend a class, and they sign grant agreements rather than letters of intent. KU received another transfer commitment Wednesday morning, when Colorado State defense attorney Devin Phillips announced his plans to come to KU. Phillips’ commitment came a day after KU made a pledge from Minnesota defensive lineman Gage Keys and less than a week after Texas State kicker Seth Keller committed to the Jayhawks. Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown has also committed to KU from the transfer portal.

2023 Kansas Football Early Signers

LB Logan Brantley, 6-2, 211, Cherry Creek High, Denver, Colo.

WR Surahz Buncom, 6-3, 170, Mater Dei Catholic, San Diego, California.

D. T. Marcus Calvin, 6-2, 302, Gibbs High, St. Petersburg, Fla.

OL Calvin Clements, 6-7, 290, Free State High, Lawrence, Kan.

CB Jameel Croft, 6-0, 177, Martin Luther King High, Detroit, Michigan.

Taylor Davis, 6-0, 180, Ridge Point High, Missouri City, Texas

TE Jaden Hamm, 6-5, 225, Eudora High, Eudora, Kan.

D. T. Blake Herold, 6-3, 255, Shenandoah High, Shenandoah, Iowa

W. R. Keaton Kubecka, 6-2, 198, Westlake High, Austin, Texas

W. R. Jarred Sample, 5-10, 175, Cypress Ranch High, Cypress, Texas

DE Tony Terry Jr., 6-3, 240, Jackson Senior High, Bufordville, Mo.

RB Johnny Thompson Jr., 5-11, 186, Oaks Christian High, Canoga Park, California.