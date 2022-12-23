How Tim Pringle became a Dutch international before playing first-class cricket

Tim Pringle had simple goals at the start of 2022.

Most of all, he wanted to enjoy his cricket, and he believed that if he did, his debut for Northern Districts in New Zealand’s domestic competitions would not be far off.

What he didn’t expect was to first play international cricket for a country on the other side of the world, a turn of events that would see him appearing at Australia’s T20 World Cup in October and November.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Tim Pringle played four ODIs and 13 T20s for the Netherlands before playing domestic cricket in New Zealand.

An ND debut failed to materialize for Pringle last summer, but the Bay of Plenty product did get the chance to play for a New Zealand XI against the Netherlands, where he claimed the wicket from their then captain, Pieter Seelaar, with his rotate left arm.

Word circulated shortly after that he had a Dutch passport, having been born in The Hague in 2002, but when he headed north to the Netherlands to play club cricket during the New Zealand winter, he didn’t expect anything to come of it .

The next thing he knew he was being included in a squad to play one-day internationals against England, and then he was on top of his goal to prepare for some of the best white-ball hitters in the world, in the first of four ODIs and 13 T20 internationals he now has under his belt.

Pringle said that if you had described this turn of events to him a year ago, he would have been speechless.

I would have thought you were crazy. It’s just the way things turned out. I went there not really expecting anything, then playing against England and NZ and then of course the World Cup in Australia, it was great. It’s certainly been exciting stuff.

Having not even played in the Plunket Shield, Ford Trophy or Super Smash in New Zealand before, the experiences he had with the Netherlands, including a few matches against the Black Caps, were also somewhat surreal.

The first time I played with the Dutch team against England, Pringle said, if you’re on top of your goal and you play club cricket the weekend before, you bowl against people like Jason Roy and Jos Buttler.

All those emotions just come out and then you just express yourself. There are so many moments like that that stand out.

Pringle’s second assignment with the Orange was the final T20 World Cup qualifying tournament, played in July in Zimbabwe, where he played every game as they finished second and booked their ticket to Australia later in the year.

At the tournament itself, he played the first six matches in the Netherlands, three in the first round, where victories over Namibia and the United Arab Emirates and Namibia’s shock loss to the UAE saw them through, and three in the Super 12 stage which follow the. against Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

Pringle was the most frugal of the regular Dutch bowlers, conceding just six runs per over while picking up three wickets at an average of 34 from his 17 overs and earning the praise of his captain, Scott Edwards.

“For a man only 20, he shows a lot of maturity,” the skipper said of Pringle in a post-match interview.

He’s been doing it all summer and today is just another example of the quality cricketer that he is. You can always count on him when he’s bowling. The four overs will always be the same. He’ll get a few wickets and tie them up. He knows his role perfectly.

One match Pringle did not play was the Netherlands’ last, where they upset South Africa, a result that not only knocked out the Proteas, but also secured the Dutch a place as an automatic qualifier for the 2024 World Cup, played in the Caribbean. and the United States.

He said that was a huge moment because it means they can train towards something specific.

More importantly, there is the final qualifying tournament for next year’s ODI World Cup in India, set to take place in Zimbabwe in June and July, with the Netherlands looking for one of two available seats and looking to return to the showpiece of the Over-50s. event for the first time since 2011.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Tim Pringle batting for the Netherlands against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the T20 World Cup.

So while Pringle is likely to have a busy 18 months ahead in orange, he also hopes to one day play for New Zealand, as his father Chris did in 14 Tests and 64 ODIs in the 1990s, a move made easier in cricket than in other sports with stand-down periods for those who switch allegiances.

That’s obviously where I’ve spent my life [in New Zealand] and that has always been the end goal, Pringle said of playing for the Black Caps.

The most important thing for me is to enjoy and then those kinds of results will come naturally.

I haven’t really thought much about who I want to play for, but the end goal will hopefully one day be to play for New Zealand.

Pringle was handed his first domestic contract in June, taking his first steps with the Netherlands, but it was only after their World Cup campaign ended in November that he joined ND and made his first-class and one-day debut. .

A T20 debut will follow in the Super Smash sometime in the coming weeks for the Northern Brave, who kick off their campaign Friday night at home to Bay Oval against the Canterbury Kings.

Pringle didn’t start bowling until he was 15, but five years on, the 20-year-old knows it’s a discipline he can go far in, even though New Zealand isn’t exactly the best place to be one, especially in the first half of the year. the summer.

There are times when I see the wicket when I first hit the ground and it’s green and then I wish I was still a sewing machine, he said.

Then there are other things like the long periods, hot days and painful rigs, I don’t miss that.