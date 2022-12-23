Year in review: Is Kenya making good progress in rebuilding cricket?





From a pinnacle of play in five editions of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup from 1996 to 2011, the Kenya men’s cricket team has fallen in the pecking order. The country became an associate member of the ICC in 1981 and was granted One Day International (ODI) status in 1996, a prestigious status it held for 18 years until 2014. Kenyan batsman Irfan Karim (left) batting under pressure from Nepalese wicket-keeper Aarif Sheikh during their first of five international Twenty20 Cricket matches at Nairobi Gymkhana ground on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | National Media Group





After a pinnacle of qualification for the semi-finals of the 2003 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Kenya is currently playing in the humble ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League. It turns out to be a tedious journey as Kenya tries to regain its former glory in all formats of the game. The past year has been a busy one for the men’s cricket team, which last month triumphed in the sub-regional Africa A qualifiers of the 2024 ICC Mens T20 World Cup. Kigali hosted the qualifiers. Kenya also hosted Nepal for bilateral series. With Kenya’s victory in Kigali, coach David Obuya’s side reached the final round of the qualifiers, the regional qualifiers for the Africa World Cup, which will be held in Namibia later next year. Kenya won the Africa Division Two Qualifiers for the 2024 ICC Under-19 Mens Cricket World Cup, held in Abuja, to storm the final round of the qualifiers, which will also be held in Namibia in March. But there was little activity for the women’s national cricket team, which has lagged behind the game’s resurgence. Kenyan women only competed in two events; the just concluded Kenya Quadrangular Women’s T20 Series at Nairobi Gymkhana, and the 2022 Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament to be held in June in Rwanda. Kenya Batter Sharon Juma training at Nairobi Gymkhana on December 12, 2022, on the eve of the Africa Women’s T20 Quadrangular Cricket tournament to be held at Nairobi Gymkhana. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | National Media Group In the World Cup sub-regional A qualifiers for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Kenya was on fire, finishing the competition undefeated. They took maximum points in five games and drew two due to rain forcing the games to be abandoned. Kenya competed against Malawi, Botswana, Saint Helena, Lesotho, Seychelles and Mali in the competition. Runners-up Rwanda also qualified for the World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers alongside hosts Namibia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Nigeria. The top two teams at the end of the continental showpiece qualify for the 2024 ICC Mens T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States in June. Player contracts Coach Obuya fears that the lack of player contracts could hinder their preparation for the final round of the World Cup qualifiers. It will be difficult to have a full squad in training if the players are not signed. They can only train twice a week because they are busy elsewhere at work, said the coach. Players are expected to be signed as soon as ICC releases funds for Cricket Kenya. Against Nepal in the bilateral series, which caused a lot of excitement in local cricket as Kenya had not hosted an international match for almost a decade, Coach Obuya attempted to improve Kenya’s ranking in the ICC T20 Mens position. But Nepal, coached by former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, showed why they rank 16th globally and 13 places above Kenya by winning the series 3-2 to clinch the T20 title. The tourists also dominated the ODI series, beating Kenya 3-0. Obuya blamed his side’s loss on the early collapse of his team’s best batting run. Prabhakar believed that Kenya lost due to poor bowling. The most important thing (for Kenya to work on) is bowling. The medium pace bowlers are not very mature. They are not at the level where they can win matches for their country. They also need to improve on the line, length and pace, Manoj said at the time. Cricket umpire Lydia Kaparo demonstrates four runs in a cricket match between Kenya and Nepal on August 30, 2022 at Nairobi Gymkhana. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | National Media Group Before playing Nepal, Kenya played in Jersey’s ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Challenge League B matches, finishing second on 12 points jointly with Uganda and Hong Kong. Jersey triumphed by 18 points. In September, Obuya’s men took part in the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) T20 Cup in Johannesburg, where they crashed out in the semi-finals after losing by three wickets (DLS method) to Uganda. Uganda beat Tanzania by eight wickets in the final to win the title. Kenyan juniors won the Africa Division Two Qualifiers for 2024 ICC Under-19 Mens Cricket World Cup undefeated. Kenya U-19 players Manav Devani (left) and Vaibhav Naresh train at Nairobi Sikh Union on September 23, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | National Media Group They defeated Nigeria by 11 points in the final held in Abuja on October 8. Kenya, number two Nigeria and Sierra Leone, number three, all made it to the final stages of the qualifications where Uganda, Tanzania and Namibia await. Only the overall winner of the tournament qualifies for the World Championships. The Kenya women’s team lost to Tanzania by 44 runs in the final of the 2022 Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament. At the Kenya Quadrangular Women’s T20 Series, Kenya lost to Uganda by six wickets in the final, while Tanzania defeated Qatar by 28 runs in the third place play-off match. Pearlyne Omamo, the Director of Women’s Cricket at Cricket Kenya, said the tournament sponsored by betting company Dafabet will be held annually. On a local level, it was a new dawn for women’s cricket following the launch of the inaugural Kenya Women’s National Cricket 35 Overs League and Division One League in July. Kenya’s all-rounder Lucas Oluoch (left) bowls against Nepal under the supervision of Umpire Charles Kariuki during their first of five international Twenty20 Cricket matches at Nairobi Gymkhana ground on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | National Media Group Four teams namely; Lenana Twigas, Nelion Kobokos, Batian Farasis and Savanna Simbas – competed in the top flying competition called the Emily Ruto Cup in honor of former Kenyan captain Emily Ruto who succumbed to leukemia in 2014. Sharks, dolphins, whales and turtles competed in Division One. Several local tournaments also took place, culminating in the Swaminarayan Pro20 tournament, which was graced by several foreign cricketers. The foreign players included former test players; Dwayne Smith (Western India), Owais Shah (England), Kevin Obrien (Ireland), Richard Levi (South Africa), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) and Elton Chigumbura (Zimbabwe). Mafuko Mavericks players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Mahadev Strikers in the final match of the Swaminarayan Pro20 tournament at the Shree Cutchi Leva Patel ground in Nairobi on November 12, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | National Media Group The tournament, which attracted six franchise teams, was held overnight at Shree Cutchi Leva Samaj’s grounds. Funds from the tournament were used to fund surgeries for at least 200 needy patients in Nairobi. Mafuko Mavericks defeated Mahadev Strikers by 38 runs in the final to become champions. The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association 50-Overs Super League was also held with only nine teams taking part in the 2022 edition. Ngara Sports Club is the side that missed out on this year’s competition. The competition has yet to close. Owais Shah of Purple Dot Ndovus plays a pitch under pressure from Mafuko Mavericks wicketkeeper Irfan Karim during their Swaminarayan Pro T20 Tournament match at Shree Cutchi Leva Samal Patel Cricket Ground on 30 October 2022. Mafuko won by 17 runs. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | National Media Group The introduction of Kenya Twenty20 Premier League (KPL) from February 6 promises to give players more opportunities in the game. CK announced in October that it had signed a deal with India’s Absolute Sports Agency Private Limited (ASAPL) to hold the tournament at Nairobi Gymkhana Club for the next five years. It will consist of six franchise teams that also include foreign players. The tournament is held in a round robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals, then the final. A total of 33 matches will be played and broadcasted live. The women’s national cricket team is also expected to be busier as there are several tournaments scheduled for them.

