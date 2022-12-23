Dons dominates in Wire-to-Wire victory over No. 25 ASU





Next game: Hartford 22-12-2022 | 6:00 PM WCC network KNBR 1050 December 22 (Thu) / 6:00 PM Hartford History SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Leading wire-to-wire, the University of San Francisco men’s basketball team (10-4) dispatched No. 25 Arizona State (11-2), 97-60, Wednesday night as the Dons delivered an all-around team performance to their first win against a ranked opponent since November 2020. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: USF caught fire from range outside the gates and raced to a 9-0 lead through the first five minutes of action after Tyrell Roberts , Josh Kunen and Zane Meeks each of them all nailed a three-pointer to give the Dons the early advantage.

, and each of them all nailed a three-pointer to give the Dons the early advantage. As the half progressed, the green and gold fired on all cylinders and enjoyed success on both sides as another triple from USF, this time from Marcus Williams combined with a strong defense, the Dons kept control, 24-2, as the middle of the first half approached.

combined with a strong defense, the Dons kept control, 24-2, as the middle of the first half approached. Keeping foot on the accelerator Julian Rishwain converted on a jumper in the paint on a fastbreak at 4:05 to extend USF’s lead to 32, 43-11, over the Sun Devils.

converted on a jumper in the paint on a fastbreak at 4:05 to extend USF’s lead to 32, 43-11, over the Sun Devils. The Dons held on for the remainder of the half and held a 27-point lead, 50–23, heading into the locker room. Notably, the 23 points allowed in the first half tied for the lowest point total by a USF opponent in the first half of this season (Merrimack, 23).

Continue pouring from behind the arch in the second half, Khalil Shabazz tripled himself at 2:44 p.m. to give the Dons a 40-run lead, 65–25.

tripled himself at 2:44 p.m. to give the Dons a 40-run lead, 65–25. Throughout the rest of the game, USF rode on their momentum as the green and gold extended their lead to as many as 47 multiple times.

Leaving no doubt, the Dons cruised to a dominant 97-60 victory over the newly ranked Sun Devils after a balanced offense and all-out team effort. Notably, the win marked USF’s first victory over Arizona State at home to San Francisco since a 102–90 win on December 30, 1977. REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENTS: Deadly with the ball in his hands, Shabazz was named Player of the Game after finishing with a game-high 26 points 8-of-16 from the floor, 5-of-11 from distance and a perfect 5-of- 5 from the free throw line. In addition, the Seattle native added seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes played. Historically, Shabazz is now tied with Ali Thomas for second all-time in program history in three-pointers made with 236.

Alongside Shabazz, Hawthorne had a successful night as he set a new career high with 19 points 7-of-12 overall. Impressively, the versatile forward also recorded four rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes played.

Dangerous in the backcourt, Roberts (14 points) and Williams (11 points) each also finished in double digits for USF on Wednesday.

As a team, the Dons held Arizona State to 27.9 percent overall from the field, which was the lowest total shooting percentage by a USF opponent in a single game this year. In addition, the green and gold led the Sun Devils in points in the paint (32-26) and bench points (32-21). POST GAME WITH THE DOWN: NEXT ONE: USF closes out non-conference play with one last game as the Dons will host Hartford at 6:00 PM Thursday night at the Hilltop. Live streaming, radio, live stats and ticket links are available through the team’s schedule page. FOLLOW US: Follow the Dons for updates and more information on the USF men’s basketball program@USFDonsMBBon Twitter,@USFDonsMBBon Instagram and@USFDonsMBBon Facebook. TRADE: Want to dress like the Dons? RepUSF today by visiting the all new USF Dons online store at www.usfdons.com/shop. SPONSOR THE DONS: The University of San Francisco Athletics Department would like to acknowledge and thank our title sponsor – Provident Credit Union – for their continued support of USF Athletics. Interested in sponsoring the Dons? Get in touchFrank Alloccothe Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director of External Relations, [email protected] or at (415) 422-4561.

