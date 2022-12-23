UNI tennis announces the spring schedule for 2023





CEDARFALLS, Iowa — UNI tennis has released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring season, which will start on the road in mid-January. The Panthers will host 8 home games this spring, including 4 against the Missouri Valley Conference league. UNI is expected to split its home games between the Black Hawk Tennis Club in Waterloo and the UNI Tennis Complex on campus based on weather conditions. UNI kicks off the spring season on January 20 with a road race in North Dakota with a stop at Minnesota State-Mankato the next day before returning home for its first home game of the year with a January 28 encounter against Omaha, followed by a February 3 matchup with Kansas City. The Panthers head to Illinois the following weekend for a February 11 game in Northern Illinois before taking on Chicago State on February 12. The home non-conference slate wraps up with a Friday-Sunday series, taking on UNI against St. Thomas on Feb. 17 and SIU-Edwardsville on Feb. 19, before a March 4 trip to Milwaukee. The Panthers open MVC dual play on March 19 hosting conference newcomer UIC at 10 a.m. before another Illinois road trip to Bradley on March 25 and Illinois state the following day. UNI opens April with back-to-back duals against Valparaiso and Missouri State, closing the home schedule on April 15 against Drake. The 2023 MVC Women’s Tennis Championship will be held April 21-23, hosted by the state of Illinois. 2023 UNI Spring Tennis Schedule (home events in BOLD / All times listed as CT) January 20 in North Dakota – 12 noon

Jan. 21 in the state of Minnesota – 1 p.m

January 28 vs. Omaha – 3 p.m

February 3 vs. Kansas City – 11am

February 11 in Northern Illinois – 1 p.m

February 12 at Chicago State – 9 a.m

February 17 vs. St. Thomas (mins) – 4:00 PM

February 19 vs. SIU Edwardsville – 10 am

March 4 in Milwaukee – 1 p.m

March 19 vs. UIC – 10 am

March 25 in Bradley – 1pm

March 26 at Illinois State – 10 a.m

April 1 vs. Valparaiso – 1 p.m

April 2 vs. the state of Missouri – 10 a.m

April 7 at Belmont – 1 p.m

April 8 at Murray State – 10 a.m

April 15 vs. Drake – 1 p.m

April 21-23 – Illinois State MVC Championships – to follow

