Sports
Change is coming in 2024, 2025 recruiting classes
Kenny Dillingham has been through a whirlwind in his first month as Arizona State head coach.
Since taking over former interim Shaun Aguano and replacing head coach Herm Edwards on Nov. 27, Dillingham and his staff have worked feverishly, both on the recruiting process and on the transfer portal.
And if there’s one thing the new regime at ASU has made abundantly clear, it’s that Dillingham’s version of the Sun Devils will have local influences.
There are two ways teams get new players in the modern college football landscape: high school and junior college pledges and the transfer portal.
While the transfer portal for players already in four-year college is open from December 5 to January 18, early signing day for high school athletes is only open December 21-23. JUCO players have until January 15.
ASU has signed 15 high school and junior college pledges to date and has 16 inbound transfers — half of the latter being Valley products.
The transfer portal is where Dillingham and Co. made the most noise, which is to be expected given the lack of time the coaching staff has had to recruit high school students.
“I think in the state we’ve definitely shown kids that we care,” Dillingham said Thursday. “We weren’t going to change the relationships the kids had over the past two years, we knew that.
“But the goal was to build a relationship that is necessary for those kids to know that we care and it was changing here in the class of 2024 and the class of 2025. We definitely already have an event organized for some children here to get them excited and let them know that this is going to be a priority.”
Fourteen of the 15 in the 2023 recruiting class are three-star prospects, and two are natives. With no four- or five-star pledges, ASU’s class ranked 65th in the nation and 11th in the Pac-12, ahead of only California.
Still, it was an improvement from a year ago, when Edwards’ staff assembled the 103rd class.
The biggest name to land at Arizona State to date is former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne, who announced his transfer on Monday. He was a four-star contender who graduated from high school in 2020 and threw for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.
Former Chandler High School and BYU quarterback Jacob Conover, Texas is also on the front page of ASU’s incoming transfers alongside Prince Dorbah and former Washington State outside linebacker Travion Brown.
“The most important thing I think about our class this year is that we signed some state transfers and kids,” Dillingham said.
“It was about 50/50 of the transfers from this state and transfers not from the state, that’s about the balance. We want to be able to create a team that has a lot of local flavor, but that also attracts people nationally.”
Dillingham explained that recruiting is a group effort by the staff, not just the head coach.
Instead, it’s the relationships each coach built with potential athletes prior to joining Dillingham’s staff that convinced some—not all—to join their respective recruiter on their way to Arizona State.
Or at least visit.
“And then combine that with this place (Sun Devil Stadium) if you show up here and it’s 62 degrees in December,” Dillingham said. “You look outside, you see a mountain, you see a sunset, you see all these things and you think, ‘Holy cow, I thought I’d come to Arizona and there’ll be a dirt road with a horse and a cowboy on top.’
“And they say, ‘Holy cow. There is no dirt road. There is no horse. And there’s no cowboy.’ This is completely different from most people’s perception of what this place is, so I think it’s just proof that our coaches are in relationships with enough people to bring them here to show them what we have to offer .”
