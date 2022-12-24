Former football talent Jake Ratzlaff makes hockey comeback in USHL

Jake Ratzlaff never imagined his athletic career would take such a winding path. When asked if his younger self had seen this coming, the answer began with two words.

No chance. I would have said there’s no chance it could have gone that way, Ratzlaff said during an interview with FloHockey earlier this week. Because in my mind I went to college, became a stud and went on to play in the NFL. Or I’ll play hockey and be a stud, and then try to play pro.

I always had such high expectations and I felt I was good enough to play at a high level in both sports, as a kid usually thinks. Then you realize how things really are. I loved football and I had to make a difficult decision, and I never thought this would be my path. But the thing is, everything I’ve learned and experienced along the way has been a blessing. Yes, it’s been a bit of a different path. But I wouldn’t change it and I’m so blessed that it’s my path.

That path has put Ratzlaff back on the ice — a month away from playing football at the University of Wisconsin and more than two years away from his last competitive hockey game. Ratzlaff, a three-sport prep star based in Minnesota, is back in the USHL as he tries to revive a hockey career that saw him at one point ranked for the NHL Draft and committed to playing for the vaunted University of Minnesota men’s hockey program before choosing soccer as his primary sport.

Ratzlaff didn’t have to go far to resume his hockey career. While still enrolled in Wisconsin, Ratzlaff began skating with the USHL’s Madison Capitols, eventually making his season debut on December 10.

2022 Madison Capitols vs Green Bay Bettors

It’s been great and I’ve had such a good time with it so far, Ratzlaff said. It’s so great to be playing hockey at this level again and as I go through the rest of the season I think I’m only going to go up from here in terms of my body and my game.

A standout defenseman from Rosemount High School in Minnesota, Ratzlaff also played three games with the Green Bay Gamblers during the 2019-2020 season. In addition, he represented the United States on the international hockey stage twice, first with the US Under-17 Select Team and later with the US Under-18 Select Team participating in the 2019 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, one of the highest-rated events on the seasonal calendar.

However, when it came time to make a decision about his sporting future, the highly recruited four-star linebacker, who had offers from multiple Division I football programs, chose the gridiron over the ice.

Ratzlaff played just two career games for the Badgers football team in the last two years. Wisconsin underwent a coaching change in October, and Ratzlaff was also hampered by a hip injury – which is a big part of why he’s returned to hockey.

Even when his focus was on the roster, Ratzlaff kept skating in Wisconsin. He knew how much he enjoyed his time on the ice and when the opportunity to join the Caps came along, it was an easy decision.

I got injured in the summer and it was pretty tough at times, he said. At first we thought it was a hamstring injury because my leg was bothering me and as I progressed and rehabilitated it didn’t really get better. Then we thought it was my sciatic nerve in my back and we went ahead and fixed that. And we finally found out it was my hip and I had hockey hips as they called it.

It really annoyed me when I ran, but I realized I didn’t (disturb) it when I skated. So it was one of those things where I wasn’t sure how much I’d have to rehab and how long I’d be out, so I decided to go the hockey route and give it another shot. I’m just really happy and blessed to be here.

Ratzlaff added that he feels he can still play at the USHL level and his biggest focus in recent weeks has been his conditioning. His deep background as a multi-sport athlete will certainly help in those endeavors.

The Mr. Minnesota Football finalist also excelled on the baseball diamond, winning the 2021 Star Tribune All-Metro Boys Athlete of the Year award. Just two of many honors that earned him a Wisconsin football scholarship.

“It’s taken its toll on my body, but it doesn’t matter because I love what I do.” Three-sport standout Jake Ratzlaff of Rosemount is the @StarTribune Boy Athlete of the Year. https://t.co/ymqqRj2XqZ #mshsl pic.twitter.com/xnSpCRymrE Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) July 15, 2021

While the fundamental and technical aspects of being a Big Ten linebacker won’t help him on the ice, there’s a lot from the last two years that can.

My experience there was great and obviously it didn’t work out with the injury and everything, but I’m so thankful for my time with Wisconsin football, Ratzlaff said. And I think it’s something that can help me in hockey right now. Both from a physical point of view and I have learned so much about how to be a better leader.

I’m taller than I was – I weighed about 200 to 205 (pounds) in high school hockey and I’m 225 now. So I’m bigger, faster, stronger and I feel great on the ice now. And I think I will continue to get better and get my skills back and get in shape as the season progresses.

Then with the leadership I was around, especially with (current Chicago Bears linebacker) Jack Sanborn, I think that translates really well to any team. And I think it will all be good for my hockey career.

Look at our man @Ratzlaff_21: – 2020 Butkus Award High School Semifinalist

– Finalist for Minnesota Mr. Football Awards

– Metro Footballer of the Year 2020

– Captain of the US U-18 Mens Select Hockey team Not enough characters for the rest pic.twitter.com/I7jFSQPXUH Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2020

As for how he looked since returning to competitive hockey, his current head coach had nothing but praise, even if it was a small sample size to evaluate.

He’s just shown a lot in the last few weeks and at the end of the day he’s a dynamic kid and brings some measure to the back, Madison head coach Corey Leivermann said. I think the conversations before he came to us in the first place were pretty honest and we told him we didn’t even know when he could really play and be in shape.

It was a bit of a gamble, but he exceeded expectations and made it an easy decision for us to put him in the lineup. He’s a worker, he wants it and he’s really committed to hockey now.

Leivermann joked that Ratzlaff brings up the average age of Madison’s lineup, but he’s happy to be in the locker room. The addition of Ratzlaff is well received and Leivermann immediately notices that leadership.

As a child of 20 years old, he is a great athlete and a great worker. He really leads by example and he doesn’t say much, but when he does, the guys all listen, Leivermann said. He’s only played two games but he’s done a lot and he’s been a great asset to us.

The right-footed defender has already found the back of the net and scored a goal in his second game with the club, making an impact almost immediately. Madison’s lineup has been depleted by injuries and illness, so Ratzlaff was thrown straight into the fire – playing high minutes against one of the USHL’s most talented rosters in the Chicago Steel.

CAPS GOAL!!! First USHL career goal for Jake Ratzlaff brings the Caps back within one!#GoCapsGo pic.twitter.com/g5ojH7aMBo Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) December 17, 2022

As for his end goal, Ratzlaff leaves all doors open. He’s still taking classes in Wisconsin, and in a perfect world, he’d love to return to Wisconsin – except this time he’s playing at the Kohl Center instead of Camp Randall.

As a player born in 2002, this is Ratzlaff’s last year of junior hockey eligibility, which doesn’t leave much time to impress college recruiters who would have fallen over themselves to sign him to their program in a few years ago . However, he takes it one day at a time and enjoys the ride.

Obviously I want to play at (Division I) level, but I don’t know what’s going to happen and I’m just going to try to play the best I can for this team right now, Ratzlaff said. I want to keep improving and getting better, but I also want to enjoy this. I have goals and ambitions, but there is still a lot of season to go and above all I am just happy to be back.

I’m going to take it one step at a time and just make the most of this opportunity.