



Friday December 23, 2022 At the end of each year, we publish compilation articles to map and analyze the most important court cases and developments in the world of sports law in 2022. The articles are compiled from the opinions of leading attorneys and executives on the LawInSport Editorial and Advisory Board. This article features the responses from our members in Africa, Asia and Oceania: Steve Bainbridge – Partner, Squire Patton Boggs, Middle East FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar – Regional Impact FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar – champion or hair-raising? FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar – Cross Sport Appeal

Kelvin Omuojine, Partner, SportsHouse LP, Nigeria CAF v. lagardere CAF’s New Club Licensing System and Stadium Regulations Approval of Nigeria’s National Sports Industry Policy

Mickey Ingles – Lawyer and Professor, Ingles Laurel Calderon & Ateneo de Manila University The Philippine Games and Amusement Board Violence against women in professional sports

Aahna Mehrotra – Founder, AM Sports Law & Management Company, India The BCCI Application to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court Decision in Gurdeep Singh Sachar v. Union of India v. Ors

prof. Jack Anderson – Special Counsel, Integrity Settlement, Racing Victoria, Australia Rugby disputes in Australia and broadcast disputes involving Cricket Australia and Sports Integrity Australia

James Kitching Director, The FC Sports Consulting LIV Golf Championships FINA Eligibility Rules

Nandan Kamath – Chief Solicitor, LawNK, India India’s framework for sports governance Amendments to the Constitution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Hockey and table tennis accountability reform National Anti-Doping Act (2022) Inclusive events – transgender fitness in sports Decriminalization of online gaming Advertising for offshore betting brands

Sam Fellows, Solicitor, Holland Becket, New Zealand Female sports and female governance Well-being of athletes

Shoichi Sugiyama, Attorney, Field-R Law, Japan Allegations related to the Tokyo Olympics Reserve System Reform in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) JBA’s action against the JSAA’s Arbitral Award

We would like to thank our Editorial and Advisory Board members for taking the time out of their busy schedules to share their thoughts with us, and more generally for their significant contribution to LawInSport during the year. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lawinsport.com/topics/key-cases-developments/item/key-sports-law-cases-and-developments-of-2022-africa-asia-oceania The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

