‘Career Virat Kohli over in Test cricket’





Virat Kohli, who batted in T20Is and one-day internationals for centuries after a slump in form, finds it hard to replicate the same in Test cricket. After going down in the first test against Bangladesh, he managed just 24 runs in the second test before losing his wicket to Taskin Ahmed. Fans are losing patience with the former India captain and once also predicted the end of his Test career. view more Bad defense.. Poor 5th stump poking.. All his weaknesses show up almost in all matches.. #Kohli in Tests More or less finished and dusted. Luck can appear here and there in 1 or 2 matches.. Arya (@pradeepASSRR) December 23, 2022 view more Kohli is now a liability on this testing team. His fans are delusional if they don’t accept that he can’t be at the same level as Steve Smith in test cricket. Unless we bring in new No. 4, we’re going to have a hard time.#BANVIND #Kohli Asmit (@GunhaonKaDevta) December 23, 2022 Meanwhile, Bangladesh was bowled for 227 in the first innings with Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin taking four wickets each. Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets, playing his first Test after 12 years. In response, KL Rahul (10), Shubman Gill (20) and Cheteshwar Pujara (24) did not contribute. India are leading the two-match Test series and have won the opening match by 188 runs. Related news

