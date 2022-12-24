Three things Penn State Football could still do in the 2023 hiring cycle

Penn State Football has one more month of work before the class of 2023 is officially on the books

Penn State Football signed 22 recruits during its early signing period, but there’s still a chance to fill some gaps in the class.

National Signing Day isn’t until February 1, giving the Nittany Lions some time to fill out the classroom as best they can.

The 22 recruits who were signed form the No. 14 recruiting class in the country. It is a strong class, but not at the level of 2022. This is partly due to the fact that many schools that did not recruit well in 2022 did so in 2023.

At the end of the day, the class still had 15 blue-chip recruits. That’s just one less than in the class of 2022. James Franklin and his staff are starting to pile on talent.

The Nittany Lions lost a commit during the early signing period in Conrad Hussey. While Penn State doesn’t necessarily need to replace him, it now has the option to do so.

Besides replacing Hussey, there are a few other things the Nittany Lions can try to do before the cycle officially comes to an end. Let’s see what those things could be.