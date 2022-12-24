2022 CT High School Coaches Association All-State Field Hockey





The 2022 Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State Hockey Teams:

Mikayla Balatbat, Glastonbury; Sophia Bavaro, Conard; Maddie Campbell, Conard; Maura Carbone, Trumbull; Charlotte Casiraghi, Wilton; Ava Coppola, Southington; Shawna Ferraro, New Canaan; Eva Filipponi, Wilton; Hailey Gaydos, Newington; Ellie Goldstein, Hall; Addison Infante, Glastonbury; Raina Johns, Darien; Klara Muffelman, Greenwich; Emma Nahon, staples; Addy O’Connell, Hall; Polly Parsons-Hill, New Canaan; Elyse Picard, Southinton; Nola Ryder, Wilton; Isabella Tuccio, Ridgefield; Riley Zielinski, Amity Regional Class M First Team Shannon Ackerley, Brookfield; Mia Antonucci, New Milford; Sophie Ash, Fitch; Favor Barlage, Guilford; Elena Bontatibus, Simsbury; Olivia Brown, Avon; Ella Clarke, Guilford; Scout Climie, Guilford; Scout Engstrom, Branford; Lauren Frank, Farmington; Aila Gutiérrez, Deadly; Molly Halliday, Masuk; Ashleigh Holmes, Fitch; Jordan Kells, Daniel Hand; Sam Leonard, Pomperaug; Faith Minickene, Daniel Hand; Kendall Neamtz, Avon; Cassidy Nordmann, Bethel; Sadie Ruiz, Wethersfield; Meaghan Sheedy, New Milford; Nina Tremonte, Brookfield, Mikayla Wetjen, Simsbury; Ariana Wilson, Branford Class S First Team Jordan Anderson, Lewis Mills; Delaney Belcourt, Westbrook; Fallyn Belisle, Regional Valley; Fran Caley, Granby Memorial; Keana Criscuolo, North Branford; Ashley DElia, Watertown; Shelby Dorothy, old Saybrook; Sophia Granata, Shepaug Valley; Sadie Jarboe, Immaculate; Kami Labella, City of Water; Erin Mackin, Canton; Alexa Maser, Northwest Regional; Kelley Monahan, Lauralton Hall; Lyla O’Connor, Canton; Lindsay Onofrio, North Branford; Rilee Reutenauer, Sheehan; Bella Saracco, Sacred Heart Academy; Emma Scheckner, Immaculate; Amelia Sigersmith, Old Saybrook; Emma Spathakis, Stonington; Sophia Toto, North Branford; Juli Weik, Wamogo; Kayla Weir, Immaculate Class L second team Kaci Benoit, Darien; Taya Buntin, Cheshire; Virginia Curello, Cheshire; Sofia Fidalgo-Schioppa, Staples; Riley Fitzgerald, Wilton; Summer Harrell, Newtown; Jade Marin, Brien McMahon; Megan Mazzeo, Fairfield Ludlowe; Kate Parker, Conard; Mackenzie Peters, Ridgefield; Gianna Ranoldo, Cheshire; Ashley Stockdale, Darien; Nella Walsh, Newtown; Liv Zalinsky, Amity Regional Class M second team Olivia Ameika, Daniel Hand; Kali Barbarisi, Pomperaug; Abriel Carey, Fitch; Jaci Felix, East Lyme; Zoe Inglis, Nonnewaug; Lauren Kendrick, Branford; Ana Kopp, New Milford; Gracie Lloyd, Eat Lyme; Amelia Logan, Masuk; Sage Maura, Nonnewaug; Kameryn Mazzulli, Waterford; Katie Oleary, Pomperaug; Madison Preton, Brookfield Class S second team Ellie Bahre, Canton; Evelyn Butorac, New Fairfield; Lily Cardinal, Wamogo; Stella Carney, Sacred Heart Academy; Erika Curtis, Litchfield; Caroline Dias, Westbrook; Lily Grow, Regional Valley; Grace Kociszewski, Thomaston; Anna Lettiere, Stonington; Andrea Moulton, Stafford; Jaelyn Moulton, Stafford; Mia Oren, Weston; Brianna Plew, Stonington; Kayla Schiffer, Weston; Miley Slattery, City of Water; Diana Squires, Wamogo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trumbulltimes.com/gametimect/field-hockey/article/2022-C-High-School-Coaches-Field-Hockey-All-State-17672922.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

